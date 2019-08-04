



Jamie-Lynn Sigler figured out how to get her son Beau, 5, to eat healthy: chickpea pasta. “I make sure that lunch is food he really likes,” says the “Mama Said” podcast cohost, who’s also mom of Jack, 18 months, with baseball player hubby Cutter Dykstra. That’s where the nutritious alternative comes in. Says Sigler, 38, “I don’t feel like I’m throwing a bowl of starch at him.”

Us dives into Beau’s Pottery Barn Kids shark lunch bag.

Butter Up!

“[Beau] straight-up likes butter and cheese. He hates tomato sauce. Cutter and I don’t understand why. I could eat a bowl of marinara.”

Cheesy Add-Ons

“I give him organic grated Parmesan or mozzarella cheese on the side in a Planet Box container so he can put it on himself and feel special — whatever makes him feel that he can whip up his own lunch.”

Snack Attack

“I throw in cut-up cucumbers or carrots, and then he always gets a treat. He’ll pick his treat of the day — either a chocolate-chip granola bar by Annie’s or gummies.”\

Garden of Eatin’

“We have fruit trees in our backyard — plums and apples. If I gave him one [from the store], he’d probably never eat it. But because it comes from our house, he can be really proud of it. He shows off that he’s eating from his garden.”

What else is for lunch in Beau’s lunch box? Berries and seaweed snacks — with a TokiDoki x Zoli Kaiju water bottle on the side.

