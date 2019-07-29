Hitting the halls in style! There’s no better way to kick off a new school year than with the perfect back-to-school products.

Whether the little one in your life is heading into preschool or finishing off junior high, find age-appropriate books, school supplies and more of the best buys on the list below.

Bloom Owl, for example, creates the perfect “First Day of School” chalkboard for marking each milestone year. With a cute ruler frame, the sign features fill-in-the-blanks for kids’ school years, teacher names and dream jobs.

And thanks to Jade Leaf’s Matcha Bites and Wholly Guacamole’s Organic minis, packing healthy snacks for lunch that first week back has never been easier. Switch things up with fun finds from Unviersal Yums’ subscription boxes, featuring food from around the world, and store everything in Zoli’s handy This + That containers, which are both stackable and practical.

Fortunately, products for the classroom never have to be boring, thanks to silicone panda pencil cases from Scanidborn and dinosaur-shaped rulers from Pottery Barn Kids. Sprout World has plantable graphite pencils that are capped with seed capsules for the sustainable student in your life, while the Museum of Ice Cream sells pink pom-pom pens.

All of these school staples can easily be stored in a Parkland Mfg Tello Backpack — a style that Sarah Jessica Parker’s 10-year-old twins, Tabitha and Marion, have rocked in the past.

Keep scrolling for a look at perfect picks for the 2019 back-to-school season from personalized water bottle kits and fairy dust tutu skirts to a night and day toothpaste bundle and an on-the-go first aid kit.