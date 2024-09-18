Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s son is doing better than ever following his recent health scare, particularly because he doesn’t remember most of it.

“The brain is wild that he has no memory of what he went through,” the actress, 43, shared on the Tuesday, September 17, episode of her and Christina Applegate’s “Messy” podcast. “We talked about and prayed that he wouldn’t. He has not a single memory of anything, up until the last week in the hospital.”

Sigler noted that Beau, 11, has come out of the experience “so beautiful,” adding, “I’m proud of him and I almost feel like I’m numb to my own emotions and dealing with it. I’m sure it will come up at some point and I’ll deal with it.”

Applegate, 52, proceeded to joke, “It’s gonna be alone in the shower, and then, you’re gonna p— and s— yourself. It’s gonna be great.”

Last month, Sigler revealed on the podcast that her eldest son had been in the hospital for four weeks and was diagnosed with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM). “It’s a very rare neurological autoimmune response that kids can get to a simple virus like a cold or strep,” she explained during the August 6 episode. “[The doctors] said it’s compared to getting struck by lightning. That it’s the most rare thing.” (Sigler shares Beau and her son Jack, 6, with her husband, Cutter Dykstra.)

One week later, Sigler announced that Beau had been released from the hospital after 33 days by sharing a video of him dancing down a hospital hallway as staff cheered him on. “My brave boy, you are a walking miracle,” she captioned the August 16 Instagram clip.

Sigler called Beau a “literal miracle” again on Tuesday’s podcast.

“I had medical professionals look at us and be like, ‘This is not at all what we say coming.’ So, to everyone that has sent my sweet boy the love and the energy and the prayers and however you phrase it, however you sent it — the moment this podcast came out and I put it out to the world, I felt a shift, I saw a shift,” she stated. “No matter what you believe, whatever is gonna happen in life, I think, is gonna happen. But the difference that can be made with love and energy of, like, how somebody handles it or how somebody comes through it, I think, is very real.”

She went on to note that Beau has since become the “most grateful, happy human” while his “brain is still healing.” Sigler shared: “He thanks everybody every day, all day. He’s just, like, telling everybody they’re awesome.”

Sigler said she gave her son a notebook to help him express his positive feelings. “He, on the cover, wrote, ‘Beau’s big dreams,’ and he’s just, like, writing all these things,” she gushed.

Despite her recent update on Beau’s condition, Sigler said the rest of the story is now his to tell.

“This is his now. It belongs to him,” she stated. “But as a mother, thank Christina. Thank you for holding that space for me to express myself the way I needed to, to get that out there. To all the listeners, the way that you guys have poured love onto our family and onto my little boy, I’m just floored and humbled.”