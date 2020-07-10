Not a fan of her mom’s work? Jamie Lynn Spears revealed that her 12-year-old daughter, Maddie, did not appreciate the awesomeness of her Zoey 101 reunion.

“My oldest, I think she kind of felt like the old lady thing,” the actress, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 8, of her kids visiting the set. “She was like, ‘Oh, my God. So, what are you doing?’”

Spears reunited with her former Zoey 101 costars Paul Butcher, Sean Flynn, Kristin Herrera, Chris Massey, Erin Sanders and Matt Underwood for a new version of the sketch “Thelma Stump,” which will air on All That Saturday, July 11. However, Maddie was not impressed when she saw the Sweet Magnolias star in action.

“The whole Zoey thing is kind of … My oldest is old. She understands it now,” she explained. “And it’s weird because I was her age, I think, when I started the show or close to her age when I started the show. So it’s pretty surreal to look at it from that point of view, but, you know, she’s a preteen. So anything I do is pretty unacceptable in her eyes. Like, ‘Oh, Mom, please. That again.’”

Spears shares Maddie with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge. She is also the mother of daughter Ivey, 2, with husband Jamie Watson.

The Mississippi native was not the only cast member who invited their kids to tag along for the experience either. “I had my daughter and Jamie had her daughter, and that was like, honestly, one of the coolest moments,” Massey, 30, told Us. “So coming on, just like having them play with each other, like share toys and stuff was just like surreal. It was an amazing feeling now.”

Spears opened up earlier this year about her teenage pregnancy, which resulted in the conclusion of Zoey 101. “At the end of the day, you have to stand up for what’s best for you and your baby,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in May. “I think that’s what people didn’t understand about me and my first pregnancy. Every decision I made came from a place of wanting to do right by [Maddie] and being the best mom that I could be. … I was under a microscope.”

Maddie was hospitalized for five days in February 2017 after an ATV accident. “God gave me the blessing of giving me my daughter back. I lost her, and I got her back,” Spears said on Better Together With Maria Menounos in May. “So, I don’t get to make any excuses. I’ve been given the biggest blessing you can be given. … For so many that’s not the case, so I’m not allowed to waste a day on this earth complaining or being ungrateful.”

All That airs on Nickelodeon Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi