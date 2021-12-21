Quarantining with their cuties. Jamie Otis revealed on Sunday, December 19, that her 19-month-old son, Hendrix, tested positive for the coronavirus.

“When we were at the hospital Hendrix was tested for everything under the sun to figure out what was making him so sick. … We found out the next day that he has COVID,” the Married at First Sight alum, 35, captioned an Instagram family photo with Hendrix, husband Doug Hehner and the couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Henley. “Well, he has COVID, adenovirus and rhinovirus, but when I heard COVID I was in absolute shock and instantly began crying.”

The Bachelor alum explained that her “heart sank” at the news because her in-laws, including Hehner’s diabetic dad, recently held the toddler.

“I am so thankful they’ve been vaccinated and already got the booster shot. Praying to God they don’t get sick,” the New York native went on to write. “We spent the last few days completely offline trying to keep Hendrix’s fevers under control [because] he seems to have those seizures when his temperature gets high and then lowers quickly. We will be quarantining until at least the day after Christmas.”

While the “Hot Marriage. Cool Parents” podcast cohosts are “so sad to miss Christmas with the family,” Otis noted that they aren’t willing to expose their loved ones.

“We are staying super thankful and focusing on gratitude. It could be so much worse,” the Wifey 101 author concluded. “We are lucky to be out of the hospital and all together. And Hendrix seems to be getting better each day. Aaand every mama knows the snuggles are long and sweeeet when our babies are sick. Definitely taking advantage of my rambunctious boy curling up on my lap and staying for longer than a second.”

Otis, for her part, got herself tested for COVID-19 on Monday, December 20, and is awaiting results. “Anyone else feel like you’re gonna sneeze and cry simultaneously when you get swabbed or just me?” the Married at First Sight: Unfiltered host asked her Instagram followers.

Otis and her husband, 38, have been living in an RV with their little ones since October. “We are hoping that by decluttering and simplifying our lives we will be able to strengthen our marriage and focus on what’s most important in life: family and love,” the pair captioned their Instagram reveal at the time. “We’re not sure of what’s gonna come of it, to be honest, but we’re hoping to come out stronger and then we’ll be able to add to our family and maybe travel the world.”

Two later, Otis exclusively told Us Weekly that she and Hehner are “bonding” more with their kids since Hendrix and Henley are sleeping in their bed. As for her and the New Jersey native, their sex life is ”dwindling.”

The former nurse told Us, “Let’s just be honest, sex is important for every relationship and we’re not having enough of it. … The whole idea [was] to grow closer as a family and to grow stronger as husband and wife, and the one is happening [but] the other isn’t.”