Clapping back! Jana Kramer and her husband, Mike Caussin, are sleep-training their son with a method that some of the country singer’s followers are not fans of — and she took notice.

“We do not let him scream and cry,” the mother of two, 35, explained while giving Jace a bottle via Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 29. “I don’t even technically know if at this age babies are allowed to self soothe. When he cries, we feed him. And if it’s not time for him to eat yet … we don’t just let him scream and cry.”

The “Whine Down” podcast host added: “Get off my page and stop being trolly. We’re taking very good care of our baby. He looks pretty happy to me. What do you think? I think he does.”

Caussin, 31, who was sitting with his wife while she filmed and fed their son, gave his two cents as well. “Back off,” the former NFL player told Kramer’s followers. “Leave us alone. Do you and let us do us.”

The picture of Jace that caused so much controversy featured the little one looking up at the camera with a smile. “Happy 2 months my little ladies man!” the “I Got the Boy” singer captioned the sweet shot. “How has it been 2 months already?!?! He currently is sleeping 7 hours at night. He loves smiling, pooping, eating, and crying. (We are sleep training him using baby wise). What methods did you mommas use?”

Kramer also photographed her son crying on a month milestone blanket.

She and her husband welcomed their baby boy in November 2018. Jace joined older sister, Jolie, 2.

Before slamming her haters, the One Tree Hill alum shared footage of the two siblings hanging out. Jolie held her brother on a pillow and sweetly stroked his face.

