Jana Kramer is not breastfeeding her infant son, Roman — and she’s just fine with that.

“I am not [breastfeeding] and he is perfectly happy,” Kramer, 40, said in response to one of her followers during an Instagram Q&A on Friday, December 8. “We are doing formula and we’re using Dr. Brown bottles. Used them with all my other babies and they loved it.”

Kramer held baby Roman in her arms while filming the video. The newborn, whom Kramer welcomed with fiancé Allan Russell last month, could be seen drinking from a bottle with his eyes closed.

Alongside the video, Kramer added the caption: “And I don’t have any shame around it like I did the last 2 times when I tried to breastfeed.”

The One Tree Hill alum — who is also mom of daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 5, with ex-husband Mike Caussin — previously opened up about her experience trying to breastfeed her firstborn.

“I’m going to be really honest, I didn’t want to breastfeed,” Kramer said during a January 2020 episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “I had no desire. I wasn’t breastfed. For some reason, I didn’t feel like I had to have that connection with my baby. Personally, I don’t like my nipples touched. I don’t like it. I don’t want someone sucking on them.”

Despite her reservations, Kramer gave it a go because it was “important” to Caussin, 36.

“But then my milk didn’t come in, and they wanted me to supplement and they wanted me to pump. It was so stressful,” she recalled. “I was just crying, like, ‘Oh, my gosh, my baby lost even more weight than she should have.’ My milk eventually came in but we had already made the decision to formula feed. I remember getting so much shade and so much hate.”

Caussin supported Kramer’s decision to stop breastfeeding, telling Us in January 2019: “As husbands, we don’t feel as helpless. We’re able to take feedings. We’re able to do more as opposed to just, ‘OK, you’ve got to feed him again. Should I wake up with you or just [keep] sleeping?’”

Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin in April 2021 after nearly six years of marriage. Prior to calling it quits, the duo were candid about the problems in their relationship, including Caussin’s infidelity.

“Four years ago yesterday was discovery day,” Caussin said via Kramer’s Instagram Story in July 2020. “That was the day that Jana found out about all the s—t I was doing. It was a life-changing, really bad day, obviously, for both of us, but we were able to lean into each other and connect over it and have gratitude for where we are at now compared to four years ago.”

The exes finalized their split three months after Kramer filed the legal paperwork. After her divorce from Caussin, Kramer moved on with Russell, 42. She confirmed their romance in January. The twosome announced their engagement in May, one month before they revealed they were expecting their first child together.