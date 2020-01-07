Giving nursing a go! Jana Kramer tried breast-feeding her and Mike Caussin’s daughter, Jolie, even though she didn’t initially want to.

“Honestly I’m gong to be really honest, I didn’t want to breast-feed,” the actress, 36, said on the Monday, January 6, episode of her“Whine Down” podcast. “I had no desire. I wasn’t breast-fed. For some reason, I didn’t feel like I had to have that connection with my baby. Personally, I don’t like my nipples touched. I don’t like it. I don’t want someone sucking on them. I personally didn’t want to.”

That being said, the One Tree Hill alum admitted nursing was “important” to her husband, 32. “So I said, ‘OK, I’m going to try,’” the singer explained to Shawn Johnson on Monday. “But then my milk didn’t come in, and they wanted me to supplement and they wanted me to pump. It was so stressful. I was just crying like, ‘Oh, my gosh, my baby lost even more weight than she should have.’ My milk eventually came in but we had already made the decision to formula feed. I remember getting so much shade and so much hate.”

The Michigan native opened up in January 2019 about the mom-shaming she experienced at that time. “You’ve got to do what is best for you and what is best for your child’s health,” Kramer told Us Weekly.

That being said, the “I Got the Boy” singer felt pressured to nurse her 13-month-old son, Jace, when he arrived in November 2018. “I tried so hard the second time around because I didn’t want to get re-shamed,” she admitted. “I had two of my girlfriends over at my house, right after Jace, trying to get milk out of my boob, and I’m just like, bawling my eyes out and Michael’s like, ‘Why are you doing this?’ And I said, ‘Because everybody’s telling me what I need to do.’”

Kramer went on to tell Us: “My girlfriends were pressing on my boob trying to get milk out, so I was like, ‘OK. I’m stopping. I’m done.’”

Caussin supported his wife’s decision, saying he feels like they became “equal partners” in parenting. “I think it alleviates some stress for the relationship in general,” the retired professional football player explained to Us. “As husbands, we don’t feel as helpless. We’re able to take feedings. We’re able to do more as opposed to just, ‘OK, you’ve got to feed him again. Should I wake up with you or just keeping sleeping?’”

The couple tied the knot in 2015, but briefly split the following year. Us broke the news at the time that the athlete had cheated on Kramer with multiple women and entered treatment for sex addiction. Although the pair later reconciled, the Christmas in Louisiana star found a photo of a topless woman texted to Caussin’s phone in October, which he later claimed was a “bot.”

The “Whine Down” podcast cohosts sparked split rumors last month, but they are “working through” their issues, a source told Us exclusively on Friday, January 3. “There are ups and downs with them, but they are … looking toward a strong 2020,” the insider added.