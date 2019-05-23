A wild ride! Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin have been through hell and back throughout the course of their marriage, dealing with infidelity, breakups and multiple miscarriages — but they made it through.

The duo celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Wednesday, May 22. To commemorate, Kramer, 35, posted a teary-eyed photo with her husband, 32, on Instagram. “We laughed … we cried … we drank wine…. we watched the sun go down, and we toasted to 4 years,” she wrote. “A take away we wanted to share, wherever you are in your relationship right now, choose each other … choose to fight … it can be a beautiful ride. #daretolove”

Earlier in the day, the “Beautiful Lies” singer also shared a throwback photo from the couple’s big day. “Marriage hasn’t been a ‘piece of cake’ but I wouldn’t change a thing,” she wrote. “Happy 4 years babe.”

The One Tree Hill alum previously discussed the work that goes into keeping her marriage together on the couple’s joint “Whine Down” podcast on April 8.

“I actually wanted to work on it, ‘cause he had effed up in the very beginning … even when we were dating. And if he didn’t actually really want to work on it, he could have easily have been like, ‘Yeah, whatever, next.’ And I could have too,” she said. “I could have been like, ‘Oh, he screwed up, next.’ But I didn’t. … I really liked him.”

That mentality remained the same throughout their marriage, with Kramer ultimately sticking by the former football player’s side after Us Weekly revealed in September 2016 that Caussin had cheated on his wife with multiple women. Though the couple briefly separated amid news of his affairs, they reconciled months later.

The songstress also made the commitment to stay when the athlete had a “massive” relapse in his sex addiction, which he now receives treatment for, in 2018.

“It’s so easy to get divorced nowadays,” she mused on her show. “It’s so easy. So, it’s, like, you have to work at it. It’s hard. It sucks. Some days, it literally sucks. I would say that in the times in chaos is when I love him the most because it’s like, ‘OK, we’re here, doing this together.’”

The actress revealed in July 2018 that a large part of her decision also came on behalf of the couple’s daughter, Jolie, 3. (They also share son Jace, 5 months.) “I stayed in the beginning for Jolie, so that I could say to my daughter, ‘I tried everything to keep this family together,’” she said on a June 4 episode of the podcast. “Now, I’m not sacrificing my happiness. If I was still miserable, I would not still be in a relationship with my husband. But we’ve continued to grow.”

