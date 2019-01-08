Fed is best. Jana Kramer tried nursing her now 4-week-old son Jace, but it just didn’t work for either of them.

“People have questioned if I’m breast-feeding,” the country singer told Us Weekly on Friday, January 4. “If you don’t breast-feed, you’re shamed.”

But Kramer knows she has absolutely nothing to feel guilty about. As her supportive husband, Mike Caussin, told Us: “You’ve got to do what is best for you and what is best for your child’s health. And what’s best for Jace is to be formula fed.”

Kramer recalled how trolls criticized her for not breast-feeding her 3-year-old daughter Jolie. (With Jolie, the One Tree Hill alum’s breast milk never came in.) “I tried so hard the second time around because I didn’t want to get re-shamed,” she explained. “I had two of my girlfriends over at my house, right after Jace, trying to get milk out of my boob, and I’m just like, bawling my eyes out and Michael’s like, ‘Why are you doing this?’ And I said, ‘Because everybody’s telling me what I need to do.’”

That’s when the retired NFL player, 31, told Kramer to look at herself in the mirror. “My girlfriend’s were pressing on my boob trying to get get milk out,” she told Us. “So I was like, ‘OK. I’m stopping. I’m done.’”

Now that Jace is drinking formula, everyone is happier — including Caussin. “I think it alleviates some stress for the relationship in general,” the athlete told Us. “As husbands we don’t feel as helpless. We’re able to take feedings. We’re able to do more as opposed to just, ‘OK, you’ve got to feed him again. Should I wake up with you or just keeping sleeping?’”

The former Washington Redskins tight end continued: “Now we can be equal partners. That makes me feel better that I can help out more.”

Caussin and Kramer tied the knot in 2015. Caussin often appears on his wife’s “Whine Down With Jana Kramer” podcast. The show is up for Best Entertainment and TV Podcast at the iHeart Radio Podcast Awards, which will take place in Los Angeles on Friday, January 18.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

