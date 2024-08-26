Jana Kramer just reached a major parenting milestone with her 8-year-old daughter, Jolie.

“Jolie goes, ‘Mommy, I was talking to this girl at lunch.’ … I was like, ‘OK, what did she say?’ She’s like, ‘She said that Santa’s not real,’” Kramer, 40, shared on the Monday, August 26, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “And she goes, ‘So, is it true, Mommy? Is Santa not real?’ And I just stared at her and I was like, ‘What do you believe? What do you think?’ Because in my mind, it’s not time for her [to] know that Santa’s not real.”

Kramer shares Jolie and her son Jace, 5, with her ex-husband Mike Caussin, as well as 9-month-old Roman with husband Allan Russell. As the mother of three young children, the One Tree Hill alum said she thinks kids shouldn’t learn the truth about Santa Claus until they are in “fifth grade or above.”

She continued: “I just kinda turned the question around to her, and I just said, ‘What do you believe?’ And she said, ‘Yeah?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ And I was starting to stumble over my words. I was like, ‘Yes, Santa is real.’”

Related: Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin's Best Moments With Kids Jace, Jolie Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are still making every moment count with their daughter, Jolie, and son Jace despite their split. The former couple welcomed Jolie one year after tying the knot in 2015, followed by Jace in 2018. In September 2019, Kramer exclusively told Us Weekly that Jace’s birth helped improve her relationship with […]

Kramer also had to address Jolie’s speculation about whether to believe in magic, which her classmate told her doesn’t exist. “I was like, ‘Baby, the magic of Christmas is, like, the most beautiful time,’” she stated.

While Kramer plans to keep the secret of Santa Claus for now, she didn’t hold back from sharing the truth about other mythological characters. “[Jolie said], ‘But, I mean, the Easter Bunny isn’t real.’ And I was like, ‘100 percent, not real,’” Kramer shared. “She’s like, ‘Mommy, a bunny jumping around?’ I was like, ‘1,000 percent, that’s not real.’ And she’s like, ‘And the Tooth Fairy isn’t real either, is it?’ and I was like, ‘No, baby.’ So, she got those two.”

Now that Jolie has some holiday intel figured out, Kramer said they are going to work together to “make it fun for Jace and Roman.”

All three of Kramer’s kids were by her side when she and Russell, 43, tied the knot in Scotland last month. Ahead of the ceremony, the singer exclusively told Us Weekly what roles her kids would play on the couple’s big day.

“Jolie’s going to be the flower girl. Jace is the ring bearer,” she revealed. “And Roman’s just going to be the little pumpkin with his little kilt.”

Related: Jana Kramer and Husband Allan Russell's Relationship Timeline Jana Kramer’s relationship with soccer coach Allan Russell started out slow, but the pair’s connection was hard to deny for long. “I don’t know if this is my forever person. … But, like, I’m not going to push away love just because I’ve been hurt before. I’m going to embrace it,” the One Tree Hill […]

Both Roman and Jace matched Russell in plaid kilts at the wedding, while Jolie twinned with her mother in an adorable white dress. “Once upon a time it was us three … starting over all brand new, dreaming of the happy ending, I always wanted for you,” she captioned pics from the family’s wedding photo shoot via Instagram on Wednesday, August 21, quoting her song “The Story.”

Kramer recently followed up her family’s magical visit to Scotland by sending Jolie and Jace back to school. “And just like that I’ve got a kindergartner and a 3rd grader 💙💕,” she wrote alongside Instagram pics from the pair’s first day of school on August 9.