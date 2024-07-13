Jana Kramer and Allan Russell are married!

The actress, 40, and the former soccer player, 43, tied the knot on Saturday, July 13, in Scotland. They tied the knot at Carnell Estate, which is just outside of Glasgow, in front of 35 wedding guests, she told People.

“We had talked about just going away and doing it ourselves, but it was important for me to have the wedding for Jolie and Jace, so they can see that we’re married now,” Kramer told the outlet while discussing having a traditional ceremony with her children in attendance. (Kramer shares daughter Jolie, 8, and son Jace, 5, with ex-husband Mike Caussin and son Roman, 8 months, with Russell.)

The One Tree Hill alum first announced the duo’s engagement on a May 2023 episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, revealing that Russell popped the question six months after they started dating. Russell proposed while they were visiting Kramer’s new home with her children.

“It was a really beautiful night sitting on the front porch steps and looking out at the view,” Kramer said at the time.

After Russell “got down on one knee,” Jolie “just started jumping up and down,” Kramer recalled on the podcast.

“It was the cutest thing ever. It’s like, she knew what was happening,” the country singer gushed. “She was just like, ‘You’re getting married!’”

Kramer joked that she “blacked out” during the actual proposal, noting that Russell said something like, “You’re the love of my life … will you marry me?”

“It felt very sentimental,” she added.

Weeks after announcing her engagement to Russell, Kramer revealed that the couple were expecting their first child together in June 2023. “We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement … at least for a little while 🤣) but I’m pregnant!!!!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story.”

The pair welcomed son Roman in November 2023.

“Allan and I are both overjoyed and truly grateful to announce the birth of our son, Roman James Russell. We feel blessed to have been given the chance to create something so special together,” the couple shared in a statement to People at the time. “The name Roman really isn’t inspired by anyone, it’s just a strong name that we both love, but James (his middle name) was both of our Grandpa’s names, so that was a nod to them.”

Russell is Kramer’s fourth husband. She was previously married to Michael Gambino for several months in 2004, Johnathon Schaech from 2010 to 2011 and Caussin, 37, from 2015 to 2021.

Kramer and Caussin’s marriage frequently grabbed media attention. The former NFL star confessed to infidelity multiple times during their relationship, leading to their separation in 2016 when Caussin sought help for sex addiction. They reconciled and renewed their vows in 2017 only to ultimately end their marriage for good in 2021.