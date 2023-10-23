Jana Kramer Claims Ex-Husband Mike Caussin Threw Wet Laundry at Her

Jana Kramer recalls the heated fight she had with Mike Caussin before filing for divorce in her new book, The Next Chapter.

A source tells Us Weekly that Kramer writes about recovering from her breast augmentation in spring 2021 when Caussin offered to do laundry. After he failed to finish the household task in a timely fashion — Kramer needed a specific bra — the pair got into an argument in which he told her, “I didn’t know you were such a f–king cripple.”

Kramer writes that Caussin began throwing wet clothes at her. When she lost her balance and fell, she started to cry. “In true Ex fashion he said, ‘That didn’t hurt. Get the f–k up,'” she writes, never using Caussin’s name in the memoir.

Weeks before the alleged laundry room fight, Kramer and Caussin spoke about a tense fight they had in March 2021. “The words are what have stayed with me and you don’t mean those but they are the worst things that stay with someone,” she told her then-husband on their podcast at the time. “I said mean things but you cut deep … I’m, like, high school mean.”

Caussin replied, “You and I are different. You’ve said some mean words and mean things to me and I don’t hold onto those like you do but we’re different people and that’s OK. … It’s just me trying to force the upper hand or force respect, which is just a bad way to do it.”

Kramer and Caussin had a tumultuous relationship for years, with the former NFL player admitting to cheating on the country singer more than once over the years. Not long after the laundry fight, Kramer claims she discovered evidence Caussin had been unfaithful again. She subsequently filed for divorce in April 2021 after six years of marriage.

The Next Chapter, which hits stores on Tuesday, October 24, chronicles the year after Kramer pulled the plug on their relationship. The twosome share daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4.

“I think we’re doing a really great job and I’m really proud of us for the way that we’ve coparented,” she told Us in April. “I want him to be so happy [and] I wanna be happy. I want everyone to be happy and I don’t want to harbor any bad feelings or anything. I truly wish him the best, hope for the best for him ‘cause that’s the best for the kids at the end of the day.”

Kramer has since moved on with soccer coach Allan Russell. The pair announced in May that they are engaged — and Kramer is pregnant with their first baby together.

“Everyone just gets along really well and … it’s a really beautiful thing. Like, I sat back one time and just kind of watched [them interact] … I’m like, ‘OK, things can turn around and it can be beautiful,’” Kramer continued to Us. “I’m at soccer games and it’s like — it’s just so cool. It’s just very full circle. Like … all the dust has settled and it’s just becoming whole again.”

Kramer and Russell are focused on their baby boy before they walk down the aisle.

“I know, the vision that I want, I would love to have a wedding, [but] it’d be costly for the guests [to attend] and I’m thinking of the guests and [we’re] just trying to figure that out,” she told Us at the time. “It’s just a lot. We’ve tabled it since we moved in here [and] we’re gonna put it back on the table again.”