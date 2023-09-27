Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin have reached an amicable coparenting arrangement, which extends to her fiancé, Allan Russell.

“My ex-husband was here the other day dropping off the kids because he knew that me and my fiancé were moving into our new house, and he’s like, ‘I’ll just come drop the kids off,’” Kramer, 39, said during the Monday, September 25, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “And he came in and he had a beer with Allan.”

She continued: “I remember sitting there going, ‘This is really cool.’ I never would have dreamt it this way, but this is cool.”

Kramer and Caussin, 36, were married between 2015 and 2021, and they share daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4. The One Tree Hill alum has since moved on with Russell, 42, and they got engaged in May. Kramer and Russell are currently expecting their first baby together. (The Scottish soccer coach also shares a 16-year-old son from a past relationship.)

Related: Jana Kramer's Best Quotes About Motherhood, Coparenting Making it work! Jana Kramer has been documenting her and Mike Caussin’s coparenting progress since their April 2021 split. The actress announced in an Instagram post that she and the former professional football player were calling it quits. “’It’s time.’ As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could […]

Weeks before Kramer and Russell announced their engagement, she exclusively told Us Weekly that he gets along “great” with Caussin.

“Everyone just gets along really well and that’s a really, it’s a really beautiful thing,” she gushed in April. “Like, I sat back one time and just kind of watched [them interact] … I’m like, OK, things can turn around and it can be beautiful.”

She added at the time: “I’m at soccer games and it’s like — it’s just so cool. “It’s just very full circle. Like … all the dust has settled and it’s just becoming whole again.”

Kramer further told Us that she and Caussin have “let our own story lines go” in order to prioritize Jolie and Jace’s well-being.

Related: Jana Kramer and Fiance Allan Russell's Relationship Timeline Finding love again! Jana Kramer is taking things slow with soccer coach Allan Russell but is enjoying the pair’s connection so far. “I don’t know if this is my forever person. … But, like, I’m not going to push away love just because I’ve been hurt before. I’m going to embrace it,” the One Tree Hill alum […]

“I think we’re doing a really great job and I’m really proud of us for the way that we’ve coparented,” she added. “I want him to be so happy [and] I wanna be happy. I want everyone to be happy and I don’t want to harbor any bad feelings or anything. I truly wish him the best, hope for the best for him ‘cause that’s the best for the kids at the end of the day.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

As Kramer found love with Russell, they recently settled into their new home in Nashville and have started to plan their wedding.

“I know, the vision that I want, I would love to have a wedding [but] it’d be costly for the guests [to attend] and I’m thinking of the guests and [we’re] just trying to figure that out,” she said on Monday. “It’s just a lot. We’ve tabled it since we moved in here [and] we’re gonna put it back on the table again. We’re held at two [dates].”