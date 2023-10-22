Pregnant Jana Kramer was overwhelmed with love at her baby shower slumber party.
“I’m beyond blessed for these girls. I told them I didn’t want this big shower,” the One Tree Hill alum, 39, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 22. “I just wanted cozies and my queendom for one night … and it was perfect. The sunset, laughs by the fireplace, prayers for sweet baby, and a cozy sleepover.”
She continued: “It was perfection. … Thank you girls for everything.”
Kramer announced in June that she is expecting baby No. 3, her first with fiancé Allan Russell. Kramer already is a mom to daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, whom she coparents with ex-husband Mike Caussin. Russell, for his part, shares 16-year-old son Troy and former stepdaughter Claudia with a past partner.
Keep scrolling to see photos from Kramer’s intimate baby shower: