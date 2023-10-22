Your account
Inside Pregnant Jana Kramer’s ‘Perfect’ Baby Shower Sleepover With Her ‘Queendom’ of Friends

Inside Pregnant Jana Kramer's 'Perfect' Sleepover Baby Shower With Her 'Queendom' of Friends
Pregnant Jana Kramer was overwhelmed with love at her baby shower slumber party.

“I’m beyond blessed for these girls. I told them I didn’t want this big shower,” the One Tree Hill alum, 39, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 22. “I just wanted cozies and my queendom for one night … and it was perfect. The sunset, laughs by the fireplace, prayers for sweet baby, and a cozy sleepover.”

She continued: “It was perfection. … Thank you girls for everything.”

Kramer announced in June that she is expecting baby No. 3, her first with fiancé Allan Russell. Kramer already is a mom to daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, whom she coparents with ex-husband Mike Caussin. Russell, for his part, shares 16-year-old son Troy and former stepdaughter Claudia with a past partner.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Kramer’s intimate baby shower:

