Jana Kramer couldn’t be more excited about her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Allan Russell.

Kramer, 40, exclusively shared details about her wedding while chatting with Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 4, about her new movie, Gaslit by My Husband. “[It’s going to be] very, very, very small [in Scotland],” she said “Like, super, super, super, super small.”

Among the wedding’s small group of guests are (of course) her three kids — Jolie, 8, Jace, 5, and Roman, 6 months — each of whom will play their own special role. “Jolie’s going to be the flower girl. Jace is the ring bearer,” Kramer told Us. “And Roman’s just going to be the little pumpkin with his little kilt.” (Kramer shares Jolie and Jace with her ex-husband Mike Caussin and welcomed Roman in November 2023 with Russell, 43.)

Kramer also told Us that she has said “yes” to her perfect wedding dress. She shared a snap of herself sporting a gorgeous white gown while shopping for dresses via Instagram last month. In the post’s caption, she opened up about feeling judged ahead of her and Russell’s nuptials because of her romantic past as this marks her fourth trip down the aisle.

“Here’s to the girl that feels like she has messed up a million times. Thinks she’s the common denominator. That she deserves abuse, that she is bad. That she is the problem … don’t let your past define you,” she captioned the May 28 post. “You’re allowed to start over as many times as you want. You’re allowed to be happy. No matter how many times it takes. Love. Love with your whole heart. And fight. Fight for yourself to be the best version. Fight to understand your whys and the lessons till you get to exactly where you were always supposed to be … and who you always were, but never believed♥️.”

Kramer told Us although she “would have liked to have not been married that many times,” she’s “not going to fault the person that tries to find love.” She explained: “I’ve gotten it wrong a few times. I believe I’ve gotten it right this time. And also, I do believe in love and I’m not ashamed of it because of where I am now. I’m grateful to be with Allan and this family, so how could I regret the past?”

Kramer made her relationship with Russell public in February 2023, one month after teasing she had a new boyfriend. The couple made their red carpet debut in March 2023, two months after which Russell popped the question.

Before Kramer says “I do,” fans will see her take on an emotional role in her new movie, Gaslit by My Husband, which follows the true story of Morgan and Rodney Metzer. Morgan was sexually assaulted and beaten by a masked assailant in 2021, after which Rodney quickly came to her aide. However, he became the case’s prime suspect and pleaded guilty to kidnapping and aggravated assault charges. Rodney was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2021.

“[Lifetime] asked me what I wanted to make, and I said, ‘For me, I would love to make a movie around domestic violence, a true story because it is very close to my past and my history,” Kramer told Us. “And I want to be able to tell those kinds of stories and hopefully give voices to other women that can’t find their voice.” (Kramer has been open about facing abuse from her first husband, Michael Gambino, who was convicted of attempted murder in 2005. He died in 2012 after serving six years in prison.)

Gaslit by My Husband: The Morgan Metzer Story premieres on Lifetime Sunday, June 9, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi