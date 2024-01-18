Jana Kramer received a very special “push present” from fiancé Allan Russell after delivering their first baby together.

“The band right here is a push present that Allan gave me when I had Roman,” Kramer, 40, said in a Wednesday, January 17, Instagram Story Q&A video, flashing her new bauble. “Those are the birthstones of all three of my babies.”

Kramer, who gave birth to Roman in November 2023, also shares two older children with ex-husband Mike Caussin. The One Tree Hill alum and Caussin, 36, coparent daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4. (Russell, 42, also shares son Troy, 16, with a past partner.)

Kramer’s new bling — which she wears alongside her engagement ring from Russell after he proposed in May 2023 — features a delicate silver band with three small stones in the middle. “And I love it,” Kramer gushed on Wednesday.

Kramer confirmed in January 2023 that she had sparked a romance with Russell, a Scottish soccer coach.

“I definitely found my person,” Kramer exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2023. “He’s incredible. He’s just very safe. I’m just different around him. I’m more calm. And again, I’ve never felt safe in a relationship and it’s just — it’s really nice to feel that.”

She continued at the time: “In the past, a relationship equaled happiness to me, and I broke that last year before I even met [Allan]. I was like, ‘OK, I gotta find happy with me or I will never be happy because a boyfriend can’t make me happy. A husband can’t make me happy.’ … I got to a just a good place — and then that’s when the happiness also came.”

Kramer, Russell and Caussin have also created an amicable coparenting dynamic for Jolie and Jace’s benefit.

“I have an immense amount to be thankful for, most of which is my family,” Caussin wrote via Instagram in November 2023. “I’m incredibly grateful for where @kramergirl and I are at in our relationship. We have both found a way to flourish for ourselves and more importantly the kids. The fact that she has found someone like [Allan] only adds to my level of gratitude towards the entire situation. Jolie and Jace have the gift of three parents [who] love them and will do anything to protect them. As a father, what more could I ask for?”

In addition to coparenting her oldest kids, Kramer is also currently basking in baby bliss with 2-month-old Roman.

“[My] day starts at 7am. Every 3 hours. Feed, play, nap,” she wrote in a follow-up Instagram Story slide on Wednesday. “Goal is 1.5-2 hour nap. … Reminder: Do what works for you and baby. You’re doing great 💕.”