Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Jana Kramer Reveals the Sentimental ‘Push Present’ Fiance Allan Russell Gave Her After Son’s Birth

By
Jana Kramer Reveals the Sentimental Push Present Fiance Allan Russell Gave Her After Son s Birth 519GettyImages-1856177579
Jana Kramer, Allan Russell. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Jana Kramer received a very special “push present” from fiancé Allan Russell after delivering their first baby together.

“The band right here is a push present that Allan gave me when I had Roman,” Kramer, 40, said in a Wednesday, January 17, Instagram Story Q&A video, flashing her new bauble. “Those are the birthstones of all three of my babies.”

Kramer, who gave birth to Roman in November 2023, also shares two older children with ex-husband Mike Caussin. The One Tree Hill alum and Caussin, 36, coparent daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4. (Russell, 42, also shares son Troy, 16, with a past partner.)

Kramer’s new bling — which she wears alongside her engagement ring from Russell after he proposed in May 2023 — features a delicate silver band with three small stones in the middle. “And I love it,” Kramer gushed on Wednesday.

Happy Valentine’s Day! See Jana Kramer's Best Pics With Jolie and Jace

Related: Jana Kramer's Honest Quotes About Motherhood and Coparenting

 

Kramer confirmed in January 2023 that she had sparked a romance with Russell, a Scottish soccer coach.

Jana Kramer Reveals the Sentimental Push Present Fiance Allan Russell Gave Her After Son s Birth 520D0445D65E3F3AF5171CAACBD60207EBE_video_dashinit
Courtesy of Jana Kramer/Instagram

“I definitely found my person,” Kramer exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2023. “He’s incredible. He’s just very safe. I’m just different around him. I’m more calm. And again, I’ve never felt safe in a relationship and it’s just — it’s really nice to feel that.”

She continued at the time: “In the past, a relationship equaled happiness to me, and I broke that last year before I even met [Allan]. I was like, ‘OK, I gotta find happy with me or I will never be happy because a boyfriend can’t make me happy. A husband can’t make me happy.’ … I got to a just a good place — and then that’s when the happiness also came.”

‘Dream’ Come True! Jana Kramer Brings Kids to See Their New Family Home

Related: Jana Kramer's Family Album With 3 Kids

Kramer, Russell and Caussin have also created an amicable coparenting dynamic for Jolie and Jace’s benefit.

“I have an immense amount to be thankful for, most of which is my family,” Caussin wrote via Instagram in November 2023. “I’m incredibly grateful for where @kramergirl and I are at in our relationship. We have both found a way to flourish for ourselves and more importantly the kids. The fact that she has found someone like [Allan] only adds to my level of gratitude towards the entire situation. Jolie and Jace have the gift of three parents [who] love them and will do anything to protect them. As a father, what more could I ask for?”

amazon-prettygarden-jumpsuit

Deal of the Day

Nothing to Wear? Not Anymore — This Comfy-Chic Jumpsuit Is on Sale View Deal

In addition to coparenting her oldest kids, Kramer is also currently basking in baby bliss with 2-month-old Roman.

“[My] day starts at 7am. Every 3 hours. Feed, play, nap,” she wrote in a follow-up Instagram Story slide on Wednesday. “Goal is 1.5-2 hour nap. … Reminder: Do what works for you and baby. You’re doing great 💕.”

In this article

bio photo Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!