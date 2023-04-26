Head over heels! Jana Kramer said she’s met her match with boyfriend Allan Russell.

“I’m, like, such a lover. I love to love,” the “Whine Down” podcast host, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her collaboration with Volition Beauty.

“It’s not something that I’m like, ‘I have to get married,'” she continued. “But, you know, I definitely found my person.”

Kramer revealed she was in a new relationship with the former soccer player, 42, in January, more than one year after finalizing her divorce from Mike Caussin (with whom she shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4) in July 2021. The new couple made their red carpet debut at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards two months later.

“He’s incredible. He’s just very safe,” Kramer told Us. “I’m just different around him. I’m more calm. And again, I’ve never felt safe in a relationship and it’s just — it’s really nice to feel that.”

The Scotland native currently lives in England where he coaches Norwich FC, which is quite far from Kramer’s home in Nashville, Tennessee.

“[Long-distance] is something that I never thought I would do, but that’s because, again, there was that piece in me where I had to be around someone, but I love the fact that he’s so driven,” she gushed. “He’s so successful in his coaching career, and so eventually, yes, we will hopefully be in the same place, but there is no, like, strict timeline on it,” the One Brick Wines founder explained.

The country songstress is adjusting to the new relationship. She initially said she’d be private about her and Russell’s connection, but as time has gone on, she’s gotten more comfortable with opening up.

“It’s just I had to become comfortable with it without so much noise first,” she told Us. “I think sometimes I can let other — or I have in the past — let other opinions creep in. And for me, like, I had to figure it out kind of on my own and get to a safe place within the relationship to go, ‘OK, I think, maybe, I’ll share a little bit more.’ But I also feel like I give so much on social media that I’m like, ‘I wanna share when I wanna share it and when it’s good for us to share.’ He’s a more private person too, which I respect. We’re going at our own pace and it’s really nice.”

The One Tree Hill alum said she’s finally found happiness. However, she was quick to clarify that her joy is not just because of her romance.

“In the past, a relationship equaled happiness to me, and I broke that last year before I even met my boyfriend. I was like, ‘OK, I gotta find happy with me or I will never be happy because a boyfriend can’t make me happy. A husband can’t make me happy.’ I was like, ‘Something’s broken inside here.’ And I did a lot of work last year to really like dive into what that was. And so, and I wrote a bunch about it, so maybe I’ll be talking about that later on this year. But I got to a just a good place — and then that’s when the happiness also came.”

She continued, “Healthy attracts healthy like hurt attracts hurt. It’s interesting how it all kind of works out … Are things perfect in my life? No, but I’m definitely the happiest I’ve ever been.”

The star is always looking for ways to improve, especially when it comes to her skincare routine. That’s why she teamed up with Volition Beauty to create a serum and eye cream.

The Volition Sémillon Overnight Retinol Serum contains niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, while the Grenache Eye Cream is also infused with hyaluronic acid and peptides. Both are retinol-based and retail for $69 and $58, respectively.

“Price is everything for me. I don’t wanna spend $200-plus on these serums, and I know that you don’t have to. So, you can still get good things. We got it down to the absolute lowest that we could,” she explained. “I want the high-quality ingredients, but not at the insane price. … It’s honestly not even about making the buck with this. I just want a good product that people can use and have.”

Kramer uses the products herself and has already seen an improvement in her skin. “I’ve noticed a difference, especially with the eye cream too and then just my overall texture with the serum as well,” she said. “This is stuff that I use every single night, and I use the eye cream twice a day.”