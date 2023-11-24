Mike Caussin is feeling thankful for his amicable coparenting relationship with ex-wife Jana Kramer and her fiancé, Allan Russell.

“I have an immense amount to be thankful for, most of which is my family,” Caussin, 36, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 22. “Starting with my parents and siblings. Simply said … they epitomize unconditional love. Next is my ‘modern family.’ I’m incredibly grateful for where @kramergirl and I are at in our relationship.”

Caussin and Kramer, 39, were married from 2015 and 2021. Amid various ups and downs, they welcomed daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, and split for good when Caussin was unfaithful again. They have each moved on with new partners. Kramer, for her part, got engaged to former soccer player Russell, 42, in May.

“We have both found a way to flourish for ourselves and more importantly the kids,” Caussin added on Thursday. “The fact that she has found someone like [Allan] only adds to my level of gratitude towards the entire situation.”

Related: Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's Relationship Highs and Lows For better or for worse! Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin have experienced many highs and lows throughout their relationship. The actress and the former football player tied the knot in 2015, but their marital bliss didn’t last long. Less than a year after Kramer gave birth to their daughter Jolie in January 2016, Us Weekly […]

Caussin concluded: “Jolie and Jace have the gift of three parents [who] love them and will do anything to protect them. As a father, what more could I ask for.”

The former football player also uploaded a photo of the three parents with Jolie and Jace at a pumpkin patch.

Kramer reposted Caussin’s note onto her Instagram Story, captioning it, “Thankful.”

Jolie and Jace spent the Thanksgiving holiday with Caussin this year while Kramer had a low-key celebration with Russell, 42, and their newborn son. She gave birth to their first baby together, son Rowan, earlier this month. (Russell also is father of son Troy, 16, from a past relationship.)

Related: Jana Kramer and Ex-Husband Mike Caussin's Family Album Family of four! Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin love spending time with their children and made every moment with their daughter, Jolie, and son, Jace, count ahead of their April 2021 split. The former couple, who wed in 2015, welcomed Jolie the following year. “What a whirlwind of great surprises and wonderful news,” the singer […]

Since Kramer found love with Russell, Caussin has publicly shared his approval of the couple.

“I was talking about how much I love Allan. I said the same joke [recently]. I said, ‘Jana, how does it make you feel that you’re not the prettiest in the relationship anymore?’” Caussin joked during the October 27 episode of Kramer’s “Whine Down” podcast.

He added: “I mean this guy — we were at soccer practice on a nice autumn day and he’s in a peacoat on straight out of the U.K. and his hair was flowing. I swear he turned to the right — while I was behind him — and the wind hit him just right. I was like, ‘Is he in slow motion right now?’ That guy lives in slow motion.”

Kramer previously praised Caussin’s dynamic with Russell during a September episode of “Whine Down,” noting that the men recently “had a beer” together at her house. She found the exchange to be “really cool.”