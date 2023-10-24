Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are getting candid during their first on-air chat since their 2021 split.

When Caussin, 36, was asked during his ex-wife’s “Whine Down With Jana Kramer” Tuesday, October 24, episode, whether he has a new romance in his life, he replied: “Yeah, I am seeing someone right now.”

“Wait a minute, what happened?” Kramer, 39, said.

“Things change, things evolve,” Caussin replied, to which Kramer said, “OK … news.”

The One Tree Hill alum and Caussin wed in 2015 and share daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4. The pair split in 2021 after a tumultuous marriage and Caussin’s many affairs.

“It’s time. As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality,” Kramer said via Instagram at the time. ”I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.”

In Kramer’s recently released book, The Next Chapter: Making Peace with Hard Memories, Finding Hope All Around Me, and Clearing Space for Good Things to Come, she recalled a time in 2021 when Caussin offered to do the laundry — but failed to do so in a timely manner.

The pair subsequently got into an argument, and Caussin said, “I didn’t know you were such a f–king cripple.” He then allegedly threw wet laundry at Kramer, who was recovering from a breast augmentation surgery.

When Kramer lost her balance and fell, she started to cry. “In true ex fashion he said, ‘That didn’t hurt. Get the f–k up,’” she wrote in her book without naming Caussin.

After calling it quits, the pair sat down to discuss their divorce options and ultimately agreed for her to give him more money in exchange for time with the kids. (Us Weekly confirmed that Kramer pays Caussin $3,200 in monthly child support in addition to giving him a $592,400 settlement.)

“As he was leaving, My Ex said, ‘You know, I never really loved you.’ He wanted to hurt me, and news flash, it did,” she wrote. “I had taken massive steps away from him and toward a new future in the last few weeks, but hearing those words confirmed the little voice in my head that had been telling me that everything he did and said in our marriage was because he didn’t love me.”

Now, however, the pair are seemingly on good terms, with Kramer recently revealing that Caussin had a beer with her fiancé, Allan Russell. (Kramer and Russell, 42, are expecting their first child together, a boy. The Scottish soccer coach also shares son Troy, 16, and former stepdaughter Claudia with a past partner.)

“My ex-husband was here the other day dropping off the kids because he knew that me and my fiancé were moving into our new house, and he’s like, ‘I’ll just come drop the kids off,’” Kramer said during a September 25 episode of her podcast. “And he came in and he had a beer with Allan.”

She continued: ‘I remember sitting there going, ‘This is really cool.’ I never would have dreamt it this way, but this is cool.”

Before the pair announced their engagement, she exclusively told Us in April that Russell and Caussin get along “really well.”

“I sat back one time and just kind of watched [them interact] … I’m like, OK, things can turn around and it can be beautiful,” she said.