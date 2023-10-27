Mike Caussin has nothing but praise for Jana Kramer‘s fiancé, Allan Russell.
“I was talking about how much I love Allan. I said the same joke [recently]. I said, ‘Jana, how does it make you feel that you’re not the prettiest in the relationship anymore?'” Caussin, 36, quipped during an appearance on Kramer’s “Whine Down” podcast, which was released on Friday, October 27.
From his appearance to his style, Caussin offered Russell, 42, plenty of compliments.
“I mean this guy — we were at soccer practice on a nice autumn day and he’s in a peacoat on straight out of the U.K. and his hair was flowing,” the former football player, who shares daughter Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4, with Kramer, 39, continued. “I swear he turned to the right — while I was behind him — and the wind hit him just right. I was like, ‘Is he in slow motion right now?’ That guy lives in slow motion.”
Caussin also joked that he might like Russell “more than” Kramer, adding, “That’s a testament to the person that Jana has found. The person she found that she deserves.”
The podcast reunion between Kramer and Caussin might come as a surprise following the former couple’s past ups and downs. They got married in 2015 and separated the following year when Us Weekly broke the news that the retired athlete had been unfaithful. After Caussin sought treatment for sex addiction, the pair reconciled and renewed their vows in 2017.
In April 2021, Us confirmed that Kramer filed for divorce after nearly six years of marriage. They finalized their divorce three months later.
Kramer detailed the argument which led to the decision to end their relationship in her recently released book, The Next Chapter: Making Peace with Hard Memories, Finding Hope All Around Me, and Clearing Space for Good Things to Come. The actress recalled getting into a fight with Caussin after he failed to do the laundry.
“I didn’t know you were such a f–king cripple,” Kramer claimed Caussin said before allegedly throwing wet clothes at her following her breast augmentation surgery. “In true ex fashion he said, ‘That didn’t hurt. Get the f–k up.'”
Kramer has since found love with Russell, who she met through social media. After six months of dating, the duo announced in May that they are engaged.
“A forever with you just feels right and has done since the day I met you @kramergirl I’m proud to call you my fiancé and cherish every minute we spend together ❤️ I love you my little warrior xxx,” the soccer player captioned an Instagram post.
Kramer also opened up about Caussin’s reaction to her engagement, sharing in an episode of her podcast that same month, “He was like, ‘Hey, I’m really happy for you. Allan’s a great guy.’ Actually, I started to cry because he goes, ‘Of all people, you deserve to have someone that loves you and respects you and you deserve this.’ He’s like, ‘After everything I put you through, you deserve this more than anyone.’ It meant so much to me that he said that.”
One month later, the One Tree Hill alum announced that she is expecting a baby with Russell.