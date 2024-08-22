Celebrity Parents Share Their Kids 2024 Back to School Photos

Jana Kramer and more celebrity parents are ticking off more milestones with the arrival of another school year.

“And just like that I’ve got a kindergartner and a 3rd grader 💙💕,” Kramer wrote via Instagram on August 9, sharing pics of daughter Jolie and son Jace on their first day of classes.

The One Tree Hill alum shares her eldest children with ex-husband Mike Caussin. Kramer welcomed her third child, son Roman, in November 2023 with Allan Russell, whom she wed earlier this summer.

Kramer is not the only celebrity parent getting ready for a new school season. Tori Spelling, for her part, celebrated son Beau’s first day on August 21.

“This is 1st grade,” Spelling, who shares Beau and four older children with ex Dean McDermott, gushed via Instagram Story. She uploaded a pic of Beau holding up his pointer finger outside the school playground.

Keep scrolling to see more celeb kids’ back to school photos: