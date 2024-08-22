Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Celebrity Parents Share Their Kids’ 2024 Back to School Photos: Tori Spelling, Jana Kramer and More

By
Celebrity Parents Share Their Kids 2024 Back to School Photos
10
Courtesy of Tori Speling/Instagram; Courtesy of Jana Kramer/Instagram

Jana Kramer and more celebrity parents are ticking off more milestones with the arrival of another school year.

“And just like that I’ve got a kindergartner and a 3rd grader 💙💕,” Kramer wrote via Instagram on August 9, sharing pics of daughter Jolie and son Jace on their first day of classes.

The One Tree Hill alum shares her eldest children with ex-husband Mike Caussin. Kramer welcomed her third child, son Roman, in November 2023 with Allan Russell, whom she wed earlier this summer.

Kramer is not the only celebrity parent getting ready for a new school season. Tori Spelling, for her part, celebrated son Beau’s first day on August 21.

Sidefeel Wide Leg Jeans

Deal of the Day

Score 27% off These Best-Selling Retro-Style Jeans! View Deal

“This is 1st grade,” Spelling, who shares Beau and four older children with ex Dean McDermott, gushed via Instagram Story. She uploaded a pic of Beau holding up his pointer finger outside the school playground.

Keep scrolling to see more celeb kids’ back to school photos:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

See Chris Pratt-s Bejeweled Makeover From Daughters Eloise and Lyla

Chris Pratt
1251212133jamie_lynn_spears_290x206

Jamie Lynn Spears
Jana Kramer Bio Page

Jana Kramer
Joanna Gaines, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Joanna Gaines
katherine-schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger
1251127565tori_spelling_290x206

Tori Spelling

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!