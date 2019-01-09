Country singer Jason Aldean and his very pregnant wife, Brittany Kerr, are just a little bit stressed at the moment. The couple are moving in less than two weeks, and the American Idol alum, 30, is ready to pop.

“Dude, you don’t even know the half of what’s going on right now,” Aldean, 41, told reporters on Tuesday, January 8, per ABC News Radio. “Because we’ve been trying to sell our house and literally just sold it Sunday.”

Aldean, who was at a party in Nashville to celebrate his No. 1 single “Drowns the Whiskey,” revealed that the family has “10 days get out” of their current Tennessee digs. But packing quickly isn’t the only problem: Their new place isn’t ready yet — and Kerr could go into labor at any moment with their baby girl.

“My wife is about to pop any second,” the four-time Grammy nominee explained. “So it’s pretty crazy right now, I’ve got to say. I’m glad all this happened at least after Christmas.”

The entertainer and former cheerleader for the NBA’s Charlotte Bobcats are parents of 13-month-old son, Memphis. The toddler’s little sister will be named Navy Rome Williams. Aldean is also dad of daughters Keeley, 15, and Kendyl, 11, from his previous marriage to Jessica Ussery.

Aldean and Kerr, who tied the knot in 2015, are ready for the chaos that will ensue when Navy arrives. “I’m about to have two under the age of a year and a half, so it’s exciting,” Aldean told Us Weekly and other reporters in September. The Georgia native isn’t concerned about having back-to-back babies though. “We’re excited to have them close together in age,” he gushed at the time. “I think it’s going to be fun and hopefully they’ll grow up really close and have a built-in best friend. That’s kind of what we’re hoping for.”

