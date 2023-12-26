Jason Sudeikis’s two children made a surprise appearance during a live interview on Christmas.

When Sudeikis, 48, joined ESPN’s Bird & Taurasi Show during the Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks game on Monday, December 25, he asked his two children, Otis, 9, and Daisy, 7, which basketball team they thought would be victorious.

“I don’t know,” Daisy replied, while brother Otis predicted the Knicks would win. (The Knicks ultimately beat the Bucks 129-122.)

After temporarily leaving the interview, the two kids returned with Daisy telling viewers to “subscribe now” to Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi’s show. “They are speaking our language,” Bird, 43, said.

Related: Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's Family Photos With Kids Otis and Daisy Looking back! Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde welcomed two children together before splitting in November 2020. The former couple started dating in 2011 and got engaged two years later. Their son, Otis, and their daughter, Daisy, arrived in 2014 and 2016, respectively. For the actor, he sees “staying around” was the key to being a […]

“Here, go fetch!” Sudeikis joked while handing his daughter a stuffed animal, adding that “these guys … they’re ready to light up the airwaves, you know, the streaming sites.”

As the two crept closer to the camera, Sudeikis said: “Get outta here!”

Sudeikis shares his children with ex Olivia Wilde. The pair called off their engagement after dating for nine years in November 2020.

While Sudeikis and Wilde, 39, were relatively private about their relationship while they were together, the details of their split became public during their custody battle for their children. In April 2022, Wilde was publicly served with legal papers during an appearance at CinemaCon while presenting her movie Don’t Worry Darling.

Related: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ Relationship Timeline Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis had a low-key Hollywood romance that all began during a late-night Saturday Night Live afterparty. Wilde and Sudeikis met in 2011 following their respective divorces. The Booksmart director was married to Italian-American filmmaker Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011, while the Saturday Night Live alum was married to screenwriter and […]

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, adding that Sudeikis didn’t know when the documents would be delivered. “He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Sudeikis and Wilde’s lengthy custody battle came to a close in September, with the pair agreeing to share joint custody on a week-on, week-off basis. The Ted Lasso actor also allegedly agreed to pay $27,500 per month in child support and will cover 25 percent of Wilde’s childcare expenses based on their 2023 incomes.

Despite their rocky relationship, Sudeikis shared he’s “happy” with how he and Wilde have raised their two children.

“May any of us get the opportunity to find a job where you have so much fun doing it,” he told Entertainment Tonight in March. “And if that’s the example that myself and Olivia provide for them, then I’m happy about that. It doesn’t have to be in this business necessarily.”