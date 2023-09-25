Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have reached a custody arrangement nearly three years after calling it quits.

The Daily Mail reported on Monday, September 25, that the former fiancés settled their legal dispute over son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 6, agreeing to share joint custody on a week-on, week-off basis. Sudeikis, 48, reportedly agreed to pay $27,500 per month in child support.

Along with the monthly total, Sudeikis will cover 25 percent of Wilde’s childcare expenses based on their respective 2023 incomes. (Sudeikis has made an estimated $10.5 million compared to Wilde’s $500,000.)

Court documents obtained by the outlet acknowledge that “the income of each party is in dispute and fluctuates” but state that those changes are “not material” to the agreement given Sudeikis’ “extraordinarily high income.” The decided upon amount of child support “is sufficient to maintain the needs of the minor children,” per the docs.

Earlier this year, Wilde accused Sudeikis of acting in “bad faith” amid their legal battle. “Jason should not be permitted to litigate Olivia into debt,” read a March filing, which noted that Sudeikis “is far wealthier” than Wilde, likely due to the success of Ted Lasso. (She later requested that he cough up $500,000 for her legal fees.)

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that Wilde, 39, and Sudeikis ended their nine-year relationship. The duo began dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2013, but they never exchanged vows.

Drama ensued after Wilde was publicly served with custody papers while on stage at CinemaCon in April 2022 presenting her movie Don’t Worry Darling, which starred her then-boyfriend, Harry Styles. At the time, a source exclusively told Us that Sudeikis was unaware when the documents would be delivered.

“He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner,” the insider noted.

Four months later, Wilde slammed her ex for the manner in which the custody battle began. “Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard,” she alleged in August 2022. “He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible. The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests.”

Wilde claimed in her filing that Sudeikis had agreed to let their kids finish the school year in Los Angeles while he finished filming Ted Lasso in the U.K. “Recently, however, Jason decided that he wanted to go to New York for the next year while he is not working, and wanted the children to be with him there during this time off,” she wrote. “When I did not agree, since the children have not lived in New York for several years, Jason filed these papers.”

Sudeikis argued in his response that he did not want the papers to be served in front of Otis and Daisy, eliminating the options of their school or Styles’ home. “I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened,” he noted. “Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

Wilde further reflected on the “appalling” incident in an August 2022 Variety profile, claiming, “The only peo­ple who suffered were my kids, because they’ll have to see that, and they shouldn’t ever have to know that happened.”

Despite their ups and downs, Sudeikis recently revealed he’s “happy” with how he and Wilde have raised their children. “May any of us get the opportunity to find a job where you have so much fun doing it,” he told Entertainment Tonight in March, referring to his time on Ted Lasso. “And if that’s the example that myself and Olivia provide for them, then I’m happy about that. It doesn’t have to be in this business necessarily.”