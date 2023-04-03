Crushing coparenting. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis supported 8-year-old son Otis at his soccer game on Sunday, April 2.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 47, was spotted hugging the Booksmart director, 39, during the match, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The twosome were with daughter Daisy, 6, and Ted Lasso cocreator Brendan Hunt. Sudeikis wore an AFC Richmond shirt, a nod to his hit Apple TV+ series, while Wilde donned a plain white t-shirt with matching pants and sneakers.

The exes, who called off their engagement in November 2020 after nearly a decade of romance, sat together on the sidelines as they watched Otis play. Wilde and Sudeikis were pictured talking to each other and appeared to have friendly chats throughout the outing.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Their coparenting relationship took a turn for the worse in April 2022 when Sudeikis publicly served Wilde with custody paperwork during her appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The House alum later alleged that her former fiancé had attempted to humiliate her by serving her during a public work event. Sudeikis, however, denied intentionally serving her during the panel.

“I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened,” the We’re the Millers star said in a court filing last year. “Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

Wilde is based on the West Coast, while Sudeikis splits his time between New York City and London, where he films Ted Lasso. The Tron: Legacy actress believed the custody arrangements should be handled in the Los Angeles court system while the Virginia native wanted the New York courts to make the decisions. During a court hearing for the ongoing custody dispute on March 24, Sudeikis’ request to move the case was rejected.

Shortly before the decision was made, Wilde’s legal team recently claimed that the Horrible Bosses actor had acted with “underhandedness” and “bad faith” when it comes to deciding Otis and Daisy’s future, per a new court filing obtained by the Daily Mail last month.

“Jason should not be permitted to litigate Olivia into debt, and then claim she should be deprived of her right to seek a needs-based fee contribution from him,” Wilde’s legal team wrote in the March court documents. “While the details of Jason’s finances are presently unknown as he refused to substantively respond to basic discovery, she is aware that he is far wealthier than she is.”