Olivia Wilde accused ex Jason Sudeikis of not paying child support since their November 2020 split.

The Booksmart director, 39, claimed that she has been paying for all costs of the children’s daily care in a new court filing obtained by The Blast on Tuesday, April 4. Wilde and Sudeikis, 47, are the parents of son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6.

“Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter,” the Drinking Buddies actress alleged. “While Jason and I have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition, I have been bearing 100 percent of the costs of the children’s care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities and transportation costs.”

The Don’t Worry Darling director also asked the judge to compel Sudeikis to pay for some of her legal fees, claiming that he is in a “significantly superior position” to her when it comes to finances. “While I have yet to receive specific financial information from Jason, my understanding and belief is that he is wealthier than I am and has far greater income,” Wilde wrote, requesting $500,000 toward legal costs. “I have no reason to believe that Jason would dispute this.”

Wilde’s legal team, meanwhile, alleged that the O.C. alum “has borne the lion’s share of the expenses for their children” and asked that Sudeikis pay child support “retroactive” to the date she filed the case.

A source close to Sudeikis, however, exclusively told Us Weekly that the former couple have always split childcare costs evenly. “Olivia and Jason shared costs equally and fairly throughout their relationship, including everything related to the children,” the insider explained. “Jason took it upon himself to initiate the proceedings in the first place to ensure that the kids would be properly cared for by both parents based on the court deciding what is fair financially going forward.”

The Saturday Night Live alum and the New York City native have been locked in a custody battle since early 2022 when Sudeikis served Wilde with custody docs while she was presenting at CinemaCon.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, adding that the Emmy winner didn’t know when the documents would be delivered. “He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Wilde then alleged that the public document serving was an intentional move on the part of her ex-fiancé, calling it an “outrageous” tactic in August 2022 court documents. Sudeikis subsequently argued that he didn’t want Wilde served in front of the children, either at home, at school or at her then-boyfriend Harry Styles‘ residence.

“I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened,” the We’re the Millers star said in a court filing last year. “Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

Last month, Wilde accused the comedian in a court filing of acting with “bad faith” and litigating her “into debt,” in part because of his attempts to have their custody battle heard in New York rather than California, where she primarily lives. “The sealed and private documents that were leaked today are the utmost breach of trust and never intended for public consumption,” a rep for the actress said after the Daily Mail published excerpts of the docs last month. “This private family matter, involving young children, has continued to be a tabloid fixture and the press coverage dating back a year has been relentless and traumatic. Olivia only continues to be focused on coparenting her children and moving past this difficult period swiftly and drama-free.”

On March 24, a judge ruled that the custody petition should be heard in California. The decision came more than six months after Sudeikis first attempted to move the case.

Despite the drama, the exes have been spotted on multiple occasions with the kids at Otis’ soccer games, smiling and laughing together. At one point during a match on Sunday, April 2, the twosome hugged on the sidelines.