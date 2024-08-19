Jason Tartick has sweetly won over girlfriend Kat Stickler‘s daughter.

“POV: the moment you realize your boyfriend’s officially been welcomed to the family,” Stickler, 29, wrote on Sunday, August 18, alongside a TikTok video of her and her daughter, Mary-Katherine (MK), picking up Tartick, 35, at the airport.

In the clip, MK, 4, is standing in the terminal holding a bouquet of flowers waiting for the Bachelorette alum to arrive. After the little girl spots Tartick, she runs off to greet him. Tartick excitedly picks up MK and engulfs her in a sweet hug, delighted to see her. As Tartick carries MK and his luggage, she presents him with the flowers, and he gives them a big smell.

“Flowers are our love language,” Stickler captioned the video. (Kat shares MK with her ex-husband, Mike Stickler.)

Tartick replied, “This video is everything, I love you both ❤️🥺.”

Kat and Tartick began dating earlier this year after the TikToker appeared on his “Trading Secrets” podcast. The romance came nearly one year after Tartick and ex Kaitlyn Bristowe called off their engagement in August 2023 after four years together. While Kat and Tartick played it coy at first, they were spotted packing on the PDA at Stagecoach in April.

The couple confirmed their relationship status by making their red carpet debut at the American Express Presents Carbone Beach bash in Miami in May. Tartick and Kat also made things Instagram official the following month.

“Heart is full 🫶,” Kat wrote alongside a pair of pics of her and Tartick.

While Tartick and Kat haven’t been dating for long, they already have achieved several major milestones. In addition to Tartick meeting MK, he also introduced the social media personality to his family.

“Big Day Today,” Jason captioned a recent Instagram family photo of himself and Kat with his parents, brother Steven Tartick and Steven’s husband, Billy Rosen. “Happy Birthday Mom (aka Caluch) Happy Father’s Day Dad (Gar Bone) Huge Congratulations to my brother who announced today his first ever broadway show he’ll be producing [starring] Nick Jonas! The Last Five Years. And lastly Kat met the family! Lot of action today!”

As Jason and Kat’s connection continues to deepen, many of the pair’s friends have noticed how in love they are. Jason’s pal Nick Viall shared that the banker is “the happiest he’s ever been” since he started dating Kat.

“I’m really excited for him. He seems really at peace,” the former Bachelor star said during a June episode of his “The Viall Files” podcast. “I think he’s a high-character guy [and] I really like him. It’s great to see him happy. This is all to say he seems really happy.”