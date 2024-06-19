Jason Tartick and Kat Stickler have taken their relationship to the next level: meeting the family.

“Big Day Today,” Jason, 35, captioned a recent Instagram family photo of himself and Stickler, 29, with his parents, brother Steven Tartick and Steven’s husband, Billy Rosen. “Happy Birthday Mom (aka Caluch) Happy Father’s Day Dad (Gar Bone) Huge Congratulations to my brother who announced today his first ever broadway show he’ll be producing staring [sic] Nick Jonas! ‘The Last Five Years.’”

Jason continued: “And lastly Kat met the family! Lot of action today!”

The couple’s romantic milestone comes two months after they sparked dating rumors following Stickler’s interview on Jason’s “Trading Secrets” podcast. Stickler furthered speculation by congratulating the Bachelor Nation star on his new book via her Instagram.

Jason and Stickler were spotted packing on PDA at the Stagecoach music festival that same month. “Jason was with Kat holding hands and he was guiding her to the front of Post Malone’s stage,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “She had a huge smile on her face and then they kissed. … They looked really cute and he was protecting her in the crowd.”

The pair confirmed their relationship status by making their red carpet debut at the American Express Presents Carbone Beach bash in Miami in May and going Instagram official earlier this month. “Heart is full 🫶,” Stickler wrote alongside a pair of pics with Jason on June 12.

Following their social media debut, Stickler shared a behind the scenes Instagram clip of her and Jason brainstorming caption ideas for their hard launch post. “How about, ‘Best brother ever?’” she joked, to which Jason told her to “stop with those jokes, [they’re] sick.”

She continued to poke fun at their physical likeness in another Instagram post. “If you wanna get to him, you’re gonna have to go through me,” she stated in a Tuesday, June 18, video before kissing Jason on the cheek and adding, “Best brother ever,” much to his dismay.

Before beginning his romance with Stickler, Jason was famously engaged to former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. The pair called off their engagement after four years together in August 2023.

Bristowe addressed her ex’s new romance via a Facebook group for her “Off the Vine” podcast earlier this month. “We need to let go of the narrative that KB is hurt/saddened by Jason’s relationship. She had very clearly moved on. And truthfully, based on some of her cryptic comments, there’s no love lost on her part,” one fan wrote on the page, to which Bristowe responded, “It’s more of some held on anger and resentment that I’m working through!!! Not hurt.”

She seemingly shaded Jason in another social media upload, writing, “People make me f—king sick,” in a since-deleted Instagram Story on June 13. In follow-up posts, she went on to state, “IF ONLY YOU KNEW,” and, “What people will do for attention is making me want to exit the internet forever.”