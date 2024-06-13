Like many members of Bachelor Nation before her, Kaitlyn Bristowe is being forced to see her ex move on publicly with the aftermath of their split.

Bristowe, 38, offered a candid glimpse into her state of mind after ex-fiancé Jason Tartick, made his relationship with TikTok star Kat Stickler public on Wednesday, June 12. In a Facebook group for her “Off the Vine” podcast, a fan posted a message of support for Bristowe amid the major development in Tartick’s life.

“In light of recent news, I think today’s as good a day as ever to post something we love about our girl, KB! I’ll go first: You’re unapologetically yourself. You love the people (and dogs) in your circle to your full extent,” the post read. “You created this safe space for all of us to come vent, laugh, cry and share life’s big events with and we couldn’t thank you enough! We love you KB! Hold your head up.”

The comments section quickly filled up with other fans who speculated about how Bristowe felt about Tartick and Stickler’s romance. Some suggested that Bristowe appearing to move on with Zac Clark means she wouldn’t be upset over Tartick’s personal life.

“Yall are making some wild assumptions in here,” Bristowe wrote in the thread. “Thank you for the kind sentiment. It meant a lot to me.”

Another social media user noted that the original post was just a way to “spread high vibes” for Bristowe, to which she replied, “Haha same. I was like awee this is so kind … OH DAMN.”

“We need to let go of the narrative that KB is hurt/saddened by Jason’s relationship. She has very clearly moved on. And truthfully, based on some of her cryptic comments, there’s no love lost on her part,” wrote another Facebook user, to which Bristowe replied, “It’s more of some held on anger and resentment that I’m working through!!! Not hurt.”

Bristowe and Tartick started dating in late 2018 after she rose to stardom following her search for love on season 11 of The Bachelorette. She ended her time on the show by getting engaged to Shawn Booth, but they split after three years together.. After four years with Tartick, the former couple called off their engagement in August 2023.

Earlier this year, Bristowe sparked romance rumors with Tayshia Adams‘ ex-fiancé, Clark. (Adams, 33, and Bristowe previously cohosted seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette.)

Tartick seemingly reacted to his ex’s rumored romance in January when he called the second day of the month, “the first official day of 2024″ in response to photos of Bristowe and Clark, 40, celebrating New Year’s Eve together.

Bristowe went on to call out Tartick’s “victim mentality” on her “Off the Vine” podcast. “I don’t want to dismiss that he’s hurting,” she shared. “The word disappointment keeps coming up. I feel so disappointed that someone could use a false narrative, like, a false narrative accusation to garner sympathy for themselves.”

As mentioned above, Tartick and Stickler hard launched their relationship on Wednesday after stepping out together multiple times. “Heart is full 🫶,” Stickler wrote via Instagram alongside two photos of Tartick embracing her from behind. In one of the snaps, Tartick planted a kiss on a smiling Stickler’s face.