Jason Tartick reflected on his relationship with Kaitlyn Bristowe in his new book, Talk Money to Me, saying they “never had a candid conversation” about money before moving in together.

In an excerpt from his book per People, Tartick, 35, reflected on being “unemployed” and “homeless” when he began cohabitating with Bristowe, 38, in her Nashville home in May 2019. At the time, Tartick resided in Seattle, Washington, for his job before appearing on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette.

Tartick continued that he and Bristowe hadn’t had “basic conversations about money” before he took up residence in her Tennessee home, which she had first “rented” with ex-fiancée Shawn Booth before buying herself.

Having these “mandatory” conversations is something he would have changed if he “could go back in time,” saying he wished he would have shaken himself to “wake the hell up” from the “love clouds.”

In his book, Tartick dives even deeper into his and Bristowe’s money dynamics, revealing they had no conversations about each other’s credit scores, incomes and spending habits before shacking up. In addition, they had “zero plan in place” about how they would split up their bills while living together. The financier did mention they had a joint bank account that was implemented “years” after they moved in.

Tartick and Bristowe announced their breakup in August 2023 after getting engaged in May 2021. They have both talked openly about their relationship and their feelings post-split. However, Bristowe admitted she was “confused” by her ex acting like a “victim,” noting that they were in a “good space” after their uncoupling.

“It’s really disappointing to me, the way that Jason’s kind of leaning into the victim mentality,” Bristowe said on a January 4 episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast. “I don’t want to dismiss that he’s hurting. I don’t want to dismiss that his feelings are valid and his feelings are hurting. I have talked to him so openly and honestly. We have been so transparent with each other to have respect for one another.”

Bristowe said at the time that Tartick had even visited her new house and received a tour.

Jason, for his part, said he was feeling “very sensitive” during an appearance on Chris Harrison’s “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever” in December 2023. While their break up didn’t come as a “shock,” Tartick pointed to “deteriorating complacency” as the reason for their uncoupling.