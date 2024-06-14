Kat Stickler put a lot of thought into her and boyfriend Jason Tartick‘s “hard launch” Instagram caption — even debating poking fun at fans who think they look like siblings.

The influencer, 29, shared the process of brainstorming the couple’s caption for their first official social media photo together in a hilarious video posted via Instagram on Thursday, June 13, in which she could be seen rapidly firing off phrases.

“Maybe like the fishing pole emoji? Secret’s out? Cat’s outta the bag?” Stickler began. “Word on the street? Don’t tell anyone. We could do the upside down emoji smiley face. Joint post, or not joint post?”

Tartick, 35, replied, “Do you think it would look stupid if, like, we have different photos and different captions and then … 1, 2, 3, post!”

Related: Who Is Kat Stickler? Meet the Influencer Jason Tartick is making headlines for a potential new romance with TikTok star Kat Stickler. The former Bachelorette star met Stickler when interviewing her for his “Trading Secrets” podcast, and they quickly started to spark romance rumors. (People confirmed on April 20 that the pair were dating after weeks of online speculation.) While Tartick has […]

Stickler continued, “How about, ‘Best brother ever?'” to which her beau pleaded for her to “stop with those jokes, [they’re] sick.”

“Keep it in the family. Keep the bloodline pure. Me and my little bro. Me and my big bro,” Stickler added.

Tartick was not here for Stickler joking about how some social media users have said they looked like siblings.

“It’s gotta be deep. Think from the heart,” Tartick said. “How does your heart feel?”

“Happy,” Stickler responded. “Capital H or lowercase? Period or no period?”

The couple ended up not using any of the proposed lines, and instead went with, “Heart is full,” going Instagram official on Wednesday, June 12.

The next day, the Bachelorette alum shared a sweet story about his and Stickler’s connection and how she ran off a plane after their first kiss to be with him.

“The day after our first kiss, Kat was supposed to leave town and I was leaving the following day,” he wrote via Instagram. “She FaceTimed me when she got on the plane and said ‘Should I get off this plane and go to you? Is that too much? I should just stay on, right? But it would be pretty romantic…I think. What do you think?’ I told her to do it since she didn’t have [her daughter] MK that weekend… and she didn’t even hesitate.”

Related: Every Bachelor Nation Divorce The Bachelor franchise went nearly 20 years before an official divorce. There are several pairings still going strong from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, but the majority of the duos who meet on the reality TV shows go their separate ways before they walk down the aisle. And while some consider Marcus […]

He continued, “Flight attendant asked where she was going and all she said was ‘I’m gonna go see a boy I just met!!’ and then all the passengers started clapping and cheering and she left the plane and that night we had our first dinner where it was just us. I’ll never forget the feeling I had taking this picture right before that first date night.”

The duo first sparked romance rumors in April after Stickler appeared on Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast. Later that month, he played coy about the rumors during an episode of the “Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad” podcast, stressing that he is trying to keep “things a little bit more private” in his love life.

That same month, the reality personality and Stickler stepped out together at Tartick’s Talk Money to Me book launch at Stagecoach, where they packed on the PDA.

“Jason was with Kat holding hands and he was guiding her to the front of Post Malone’s stage,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She had a huge smile on her face and then they kissed. They looked really cute and he was protecting her in the crowd.”

Related: Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Dating History: Bachelor Romances, Engagements and More Jason Kempin/Getty Images Kaitlyn Bristowe’s journey to find The One hasn’t been all roses. Bachelor Nation was introduced to Bristowe during season 19 of The Bachelor when she competed for Chris Soules’ heart in 2015. After finishing in third place, Bristowe was in the running to become the next Bachelorette and ultimately beat out Britt […]

Tartick was previously engaged to Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, but the pair split in August 2023 after four years together.

In a series of since-deleted posts via her Instagram Story on Friday, June 14, Bristowe, 38, hinted at feeling “f—king sick” after Tartick took his new relationship public, adding, “IF YOU ONLY KNEW.” In another post, she wrote, “What people will do for attention is making me want to exit the internet forever.”

Stickler, for her part, was married to Mike Stickler from 2019 to 2021. The exes share 4-year-old daughter Mary Katherine a.k.a. MK.