Kaitlyn Bristowe was not subtle when sharing her feelings after ex-fiancé Jason Tartick took his new relationship public.

“People make me f—king sick,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story on Thursday, June 13. A second Story read, “IF YOU ONLY KNEW.”

In another post, Bristowe, 38, continued: “What people will do for attention is making me want to exit the internet forever.”

Her final Story was a curt “goodnight” to followers. However, Bristowe set the post to Taylor Swift’s “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” an apparent hint that she was slamming Tartick, 35.

Related: Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Dating History Jason Kempin/Getty Images Kaitlyn Bristowe’s journey to find The One hasn’t been all roses. Bachelor Nation was introduced to Bristowe during season 19 of The Bachelor when she competed for Chris Soules’ heart in 2015. After finishing in third place, Bristowe was in the running to become the next Bachelorette and ultimately beat out Britt […]

Bristowe and Tartick broke off their engagement in August 2023 after four years together. The pair have spoken candidly about the reason for their split —Bristowe called out Tartick’s “victim mentality” during a podcast episode following their breakup.

“I don’t want to dismiss that he’s hurting. I don’t want to dismiss that his feelings are valid and his feelings are hurting,” she said in January. “I have talked to him so openly and honestly. We have been so transparent with each other to have respect for one another.”

Tartick met TikTok star Kat Stickler while interviewing her for his “Trading Secrets” podcast in April. Hours before Bristowe’s Instagram Stories on Thursday, Tartick posted a photo of Stickler, sharing a sweet story about their first date. The former Bachelorette star told followers he “had to share” her romantic gesture that occurred after their first kiss.

“Kat was supposed to leave town and I was leaving the following day,” he wrote. “She FaceTimed me when she got on the plane and said ‘Should I get off this plane and go to you? Is that too much? I should just stay on, right? But it would be pretty romantic…I think. What do you think?’”

Because Stickler, 29, didn’t have 4-year-old daughter Mary Katherine (MK) that weekend, she “didn’t even hesitate” to get off the plane. (Stickler shares MK with ex-husband Mike Stickler, whom she was married to from 2019 to 2021.)

Related: Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick: The Way They Were Things got hotter in Bachelor Nation when Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick kickstarted their headline-making relationship in January 2019. The Dew Edit designer and the former banker met during an interview on Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast. They confirmed they were dating just two months after the former Bachelorette and her ex-fiancé, Shawn Booth, called […]

Tartick’s social media post came one day after he and Kat made their relationship Instagram official. “Heart is full,” she captioned two photos with Tartick on Wednesday, June 12.

Bristowe addressed Tartick’s relationship with Kat by responding to fans in the Facebook group for listeners of her “Off the Vine” podcast.

An original post asked fans to share “something we love about our girl, KB,” but the comments section quickly turned into speculation about her love life. (Bristowe has been romantically linked to fellow Bachelor Nation member Zac Clark for months.)

“Y’all are making some wild assumptions in here,” Bristowe commented on the post. “Thank you for the kind sentiment. It meant a lot to me.”

As others continued to speak on Bristowe’s behalf, she explained that there’s no “hurt” regarding Tartick’s new romance. “It’s more of some held on anger and resentment that I’m working through!!!”