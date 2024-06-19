Jason Tartick and Kat Stickler continued to show off their love by taking a shot at the haters.

“You guys have no idea how long I’ve been wanting to do this,” Stickler, 29, captioned a social media video featuring Tartick, 35, which was posted on Tuesday, June 18.

“Come here really quick,” Stickler told Tartick in the clip. The Bachelorette alum replied, “What [are] you doing?”

Stickler grabbed her boyfriend and said, “If you want to get through him, you’re gonna have to go through me.” She kissed him, adding, “Best brother ever.”

Related: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Got Together Outside the Show What happens on The Bachelor, doesn’t always stay on The Bachelor! While many couples have found — or lost — love on the reality TV dating franchise over the years, others have met their match within Bachelor Nation after their season ended. Katie Thurston joined the club of offcamera Bachelor Nation couples in November 2021 […]

Tartick had a visceral reaction to the viral trend, making a gagging noise after Stickler revealed the joke.

“What the f—k is wrong with you?” he said, as Stickler was still holding on to him. The two could be heard laughing as they stepped out of frame. It’s also important to note that Stickler was wearing a Favorite Daughter shirt — the clothing brand owned by Erin and Sara Foster — which Tartick noticed after the video had been posted.

“Wait was the ‘favorite daughter’ T shirt planned in advance too?!?” he asked in an Instagram comment. Other social media users appeared to laugh along with Stickler and Tartick, who have been trolled for looking like siblings since going public with their relationship earlier this month.

“HAHAHA okay golden bc everyone is saying yall look alike,” one TikTok user commented. Another responded, “No but you actually look alike.”

After months of speculation, Stickler took her and Tartick’s relationship public on June 12, posting a photo with Tartick alongside the caption: “Heart is full.”

The pair first met when the TikTok influencer appeared on an April episode of Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast. (Fellow Bachelor Nation album Ashley Iaconetti has speculated that they knew each other way before April.)

Related: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong Some Bachelor Nation couples hit different. The Bachelor franchise has been matchmaking since 2002. Back in 2003, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter became the first Bachelor Nation couple to walk down the aisle. The twosome, who met while filming the first season of The Bachelorette, celebrated 19 years of marriage in December 2022. Thank You! […]

Following their Instagram hard launch, Tartick “had to share” a sweet moment from his and Stickler’s first date in a separate social media post.

“Kat was supposed to leave town and I was leaving the following day,” he recalled in a June 13 Instagram post. “She FaceTimed me when she got on the plane and said ‘Should I get off this plane and go to you? Is that too much? I should just stay on, right? But it would be pretty romantic…I think. What do you think?’”

Stickler “didn’t even hesitate” to get off the plane upon realizing that her ex-husband, Mike Stickler, had their daughter Mary Katherine (MK) that weekend.

Prior to Tuesday’s video, Stickler gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her and Tartick’s hard launch — poking fun at the sibling jokes once again.

“Do you think it would look stupid if, like, we have different photos and different captions and then … 1, 2, 3, post!” Tartick asked. Stickler replied with various caption suggestions, including, “How about, ‘Best brother ever?’”

Tartick was quick to hit back, saying, “Stop with those jokes, [they’re] sick.”