Jason Tartick first sparked romance rumors with Kat Stickler in April, but Ashley Iaconetti thinks the couple were together long before then.

“They’re saying that they met when they recorded an episode of ‘Trading Secrets,’ his podcast, together. But that episode didn’t air until April, and they were 100 percent together before April,” Iaconetti, 36, claimed on the Monday, June 17, episode of her and Ben Higgins’ “Almost Famous” podcast. “I think the episode was, perhaps, banked. I think they may have banked it because of their chemistry.”

Iaconetti went on to cite one of Tartick’s recent Instagram posts as evidence behind her theory. In his June 13 upload, Tartick, 35, recalled how Stickler managed to get off a plan to spend more time with him after they shared their first kiss.

“Kat had boarded a plane after what seems to be their first podcast recording together. And she’s talking to him on the phone while sitting on the runway and said, like, ‘I don’t have my daughter this weekend, and I’m just feeling very compelled to get off of this plane and see you and spend the weekend with you.’ And he said, ‘Do it,’” Iaconetti explained. “And then she, after the entire plane was boarded, got up and said, basically, like, ‘Gotta go see about a guy.’ And that was that, and they went on their first dinner date that night.” (Kat shares a daughter with her ex-husband, Mike Stickler.)

Related: Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick: The Way They Were Things got hotter in Bachelor Nation when Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick kickstarted their headline-making relationship in January 2019. The Dew Edit designer and the former banker met during an interview on Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast. They confirmed they were dating just two months after the former Bachelorette and her ex-fiancé, Shawn Booth, called […]

Because of that story, Iaconetti believes the pair decided to withhold releasing their podcast interview to see how their relationship evolved. “I think they’ve been together since January-sih,” Iaconetti added. “Certainly not April. Unless I’m interpreting it wrong, and it was another podcast recording.”

Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast interview with Kat was released on April 29. A week before the episode’s release, Kat wrote via Instagram that she was “so proud” of Tartick and his “new book,” Talk Money to Me. He reposted her upload via his own Instagram Story.

The duo were also spotted kissing at the Stagecoach music festival on April 27. “Jason was with Kat holding hands and was guiding her to the front of Post Malone’s stage,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She had a huge smile on her face and then they kissed.”

Tartick and Kat made their red carpet debut at the American Express Presents Carbone Beach bash in Miami last month and went Instagram official on June 12. “Heart is full🫶,” Kat captioned sweet pics of Tartick hugging her from behind.”

Related: Kaitlyn Bristowe's Dating History: Bachelor Romances, Engagements and More Jason Kempin/Getty Images Kaitlyn Bristowe’s journey to find The One hasn’t been all roses. Bachelor Nation was introduced to Bristowe during season 19 of The Bachelor when she competed for Chris Soules’ heart in 2015. After finishing in third place, Bristowe was in the running to become the next Bachelorette and ultimately beat out Britt […]

Tartick’s ex-fiancée, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, spoke out about his new romance via a Facebook group for her “Off the Vine” podcast as the IG post made headlines. “It’s more of some held on anger and resentment that I’m working through!!! Not hurt,” she wrote on June 12.

Two days later, she seemingly shaded Tartick via her Instagram Story, writing, “People make me f—king sick.” In follow-up posts, she added, “IF ONLY YOU KNEW” and “What people will do for attention is making me want to exit the internet forever.” (Bristowe, 38, and Tartick called off their engagement after four years together in August 2023.)