He’s got Kentucky roots! Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright had no qualms telling Us Weekly how they conceived their now 1-month-old son, Cruz. Watch the latest episode of Moms Like Us with host Christina Garibaldi and Stroller in the City’s Brianne Manz above to hear the former Vanderpump Rules stars laugh as they share the hilarious story.

“We know exactly which time it was when I got pregnant. We were in Kentucky, helping my mom ’cause she got really sick this past year,” Cartwright, 32, recalled. “So, I went to Kentucky for three months to help her and Jax came [to] town and we rented an Airbnb for a week because I knew I was ovulating, and obviously we did not want to be in my mom’s house.”

Cartwright’s mom, Sherri Cartwright, had been hospitalized in 2020 after suffering complications from a procedure on her bladder.

“We were really honest with her mother. We were like, ‘Listen, she’s ovulating this week, I don’t think you want us in your home,’” Taylor, 41, explained. “We said, ‘We’re going to go ahead and get an Airbnb, to be somewhat romantic, because we’re killing the romance as we speak.’”

Unfortunately, the romantic plan went awry when the couple realized they only had a small window of time before they had to check out.

“Kristen Doute and Alex [Menache] were in town, in Kentucky, with us ‘cause we rented this house boat. So they were at the Airbnb and they left to go to the airport and the maids were going to come into the Airbnb at 11,” the new mom noted. “So after they left, I was like, ‘Come on!’ We had to hurry before the maid got there. It was just not romantic at all. So, that’s how Cruz was conceived.”

Brittany said that it took five months to conceive Cruz because they only “hit the main ovulation days twice and got pregnant the second time.”

“I don’t understand how my drunk friends did it,” Taylor said, laughing. “We had to hit that day … let me tell you how romantic it was. It would be, like, a Tuesday afternoon, I’d be out cutting the grass, she’d be like, ‘Get in here!’”

Though it was a bit of a journey to get there, Brittany was happy it worked while they were in her home state: “He was Kentucky made, which makes me happy.”

