Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are prioritizing their son, Cruz, as they go their separate ways.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz. I love you guys, and pray for us. Everything will be just fine,” Cartwright said during a February 2024 episode of her and Taylor’s “When Reality Hits” podcast when announcing that the twosome were “taking time apart” and living separately.

Cartwright went on to officially file for divorce from Taylor after five years of marriage in August. She requested primary legal and physical custody of Cruz, whom the former couple welcomed in 2021. Taylor filed paperwork of his own one month later, requesting that Cartwright’s petition for full custody be granted.

Despite not fighting for full custody of Cruz, Taylor has stated his intention of amicably coparenting with Cartwright. Keep scrolling to see everything the exes have said about raising Cruz together:

No More Negativity

Cartwright told E! News in March 2024 that she decided to live separately from Taylor for the sake of their son.

“The truth is that we have just been fighting and not on the same page for a while now, and it was just becoming a negative space in our own house,” she explained. “I just don’t want that for our son. I don’t want him growing up thinking it’s normal to live like that.”

Taylor added that he and Cartwright “both agree” that Cruz’s wellbeing is more important than anything else.

“I gotta do what’s best for my son,” he said. “It’s about knowing he’s got two loving parents that love him to death and he’s gonna have the best life possible, whether we are together or not.”

Still a Team

Cartwright explained why she and Taylor were still podcasting together and gearing up for season 2 of their Bravo series The Valley.

“We’ve got to make money for our future, for our son, for his future. That’s what really matters,” she told People in April 2024. “We’re going to be in each other’s lives no matter what, whether we get back together or we don’t, so I’d rather us be able to be around each other than absolutely hate each other. Let’s just pray it doesn’t get that far.”

Cartwright added that her and Taylor’s new dynamic was “better” for Cruz because they weren’t “fighting in front of him” anymore.

“That’s what is most important right now,” she said. “Because that’s why I had to get him out of that situation in the first place.”

Focused on the Positives

Although Cartwright admitted during an April 2024 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she “noticed everything wrong” with her marriage after she and Taylor “had a horrible fight,” she still managed to focus on her ex’s positive qualities.

“Jax is a great father. I will give him that,” she said. “[Cruz] is our main priority, no matter what.”

Strong for Her Son

Cartwright opened up about how she gained the “courage” to file for divorce during an August episode of “When Reality Hits.”

“My decision to file wasn’t made lightly or quickly. It’s taken me many, many years to get to this point where I gained enough courage and strength to do what’s best for me, get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth,” she said. “It’s been very difficult, but I’m stronger than ever. … My motivation is my son, my Cruzie, who deserves a happy and healthy mommy. Moving forward, Jax and I will be doing the podcast separately.”

Right for The Family

Taylor admitted that Cartwright filing for divorce was “the right decision for [their] family” during a September 2024 episode of “When Reality Hits”

“I’ll always love and care for Brittany. She’s the mother of my beautiful son. All I want for us is to be amicable and even, hopefully, really, really good friends. One day,” he said. “I know I’m an amazing father and I know that I will make an excellent ex-husband.”

Working On It

Cartwright noted that figuring out her coparenting dynamic with Taylor is “going to take some time” during a September 2024 interview with People.

“Things are very raw between us, but for the most part, I do know if I needed something, if Cruz needed something, I could call him and he would be there for us,” she said.

The Kentucky native also called Taylor a “terrible husband” but a “great dad,” whom she will always involve in Cruz’s life.

“I’m not ever going to take Cruz away from him,” she said. “We will always put Cruz first and we are going to work towards a healthy coparenting relationship.”

Accepting the Reality

Cartwright gave a candid update on coparenting while speaking to E! News in October 2024.

“We’re OK, we’re coparenting. That’s the most important thing. Other than that, it is what it is,” she said. “Obviously, we’re both going to put [Cruz] first. It’s going to be fine no matter what, because we both love him so much. Even if Jax and I are fighting, it’s not going to ever come between Cruz. It’s never going to be a thing.”

On the Same Page

Instead of engaging in a contentious custody battle, Taylor proved that he and Cartwright are on the same page by asking that her request for primary custody be granted.

“Jax and Brittany have already long resolved all matters related to custody of Cruz, and will continue to work together privately for the best interest of their son, which remains their overriding concern,” Taylor’s rep told Us Weekly in a statement in October 2024.