Just when fans thought The Valley couldn’t get more dramatic — the cast proved Us wrong.

The Valley, which debuted in March 2024, reintroduced Bravo viewers to Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute along with their new circle of friends. The trio originally rose to reality TV stardom when they appeared on Vanderpump Rules before their respective exits in 2020.

The spinoff series was promoted as a show focused on a group of friends as they leave their wild younger years behind in exchange for parenthood and adult life in California’s San Fernando Valley. In addition to Jax, Brittany and Kristen, The Valley introduced Us to Kristen’s boyfriend, Luke Broderick, Danny Booko and Nia Booko, Jesse Lally and Michelle Lally and Jason Caperna and Janet Caperna.

As new episodes of The Valley continued to air, Vanderpump Rules fans realized that the network struck gold. From watching Jesse and Michelle’s marriage crumble to Brittany realizing she was no longer happy with Jax, The Valley delivered on some next level drama. (And that’s not counting the iconic hallway scene between Jesse and Kristen.)

Related: Meet the Cast of 'The Valley' Vanderpump Rules viewers will be introduced to some new cast members — and familiar faces — in the spinoff series The Valley. In 2012, fans were introduced to the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR, including Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay. The cast faced a […]

Season 1 of The Valley wrapped filming before Michelle and Jesse officially announced their divorce and Jax and Brittany confirmed they were separated. By the time cameras picked back up in summer 2024, Jax and Brittany were weeks away from her filing divorce documents.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about season 2 of The Valley:

Which Cast Members Are Back for Season 2?

Jax, Brittany, Jesse, Michelle, Kristen, Luke, Janet, Jason, Nia, Danny, Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham are all back for season 2. Jasmine previously confirmed that her girlfriend, Melissa Marie, will make more appearances as well.

Lala and Scheana Spotted Filming

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay made blink-and-you-miss it cameos during the series premiere of The Valley. With Vanderpump Rules on pause, it should come as no surprise that Lala and Scheana were seen filming scenes for the second season of The Valley.

Related: VPR Stars Appearing on Other Shows Amid Season 12 Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo Just because Vanderpump Rules isn’t currently filming doesn’t mean the cast hasn’t found ways to remain in front of the camera. Since the 2013 premiere, stars — and fans — of the hit Bravo series got used to episodes filming in the summer. The group first took the summer off during the COVID-19 […]

Jax Goes to Rehab

In July 2024, Jax entered a 30-day treatment program to address his ongoing mental health struggles. He left the in-patient facility one month later, with his rep saying in a statement, “Jax has spent the last 30 days in treatment and will be heading back home later this week. It’s been an emotional month for him and he’s most looking forward to spending time with his son.”

Where Does Each Couple on ‘The Valley’ Stand?

The couples who called it quits after filming season 1 — and before the episodes even aired on Bravo — were Jax and Brittany, and Jesse and Michelle. Nia and Danny, who share three kids, are still married and Jasmine is still in a serious relationship with Michelle. Kristen and Luke, for their part, made the move from an apartment into a house while filming season 2 of The Valley.

Will Michelle’s Boyfriend Appear on the Show?

After ending her marriage to Jesse, Michelle moved on with financial advisor Aaron Nosler. (Jesse, for his part, has been dating Lacy Nicole since his split from Michelle).

Michelle told Us in May that Aaron hasn’t ruled out making an appearance on the show in a future season, adding, “I think he’s open to the idea. But I’m not sure because his profession is a financial director, so it’s just very opposite of reality TV.”

Jax Hints to Look at Nia and Danny

As season 1 aired in May 2024, Jax shocked fans when he hinted that Danny and wife Nia’s relationship wasn’t as sweet as it seemed on screen. A social media user called Danny and Nia the “cutest couple” on television “right now,” writing via X at the time, “Sorry @mrjaxtaylor I genuinely love you and Britt, but I want to cry every time I see these [two].”

In response, Jax replied to the post, writing, “Will see how this goes.”

Danny seemed to sound off on Jax’s subtle digs the same month that filming on season 2 started, saying on an episode of Nia’s “Hold My Crown” podcast in July 2024, “One of whom you thought was your closest friends on there, trying to stir stuff up and insinuate things that aren’t true. And try to stir the pot, which he thinks is for the show. But it is blatant lies. It’s hurtful. And friends don’t do that.”

After catching wind of the rumors, Danny was shocked by the source. “We need to have that conversation. I would like to have that conversation that may happen on season 2,” he added. “But I hope it happens before. Because I don’t like conflict. I don’t like feeling this way. I don’t like what he’s doing and putting out there right now. It isn’t cool. It’s not just me but it’s about our marriage.”

Nia also didn’t name anyone while addressing the offscreen situation. “I know there’s some of the guys who you get along with. But then I feel like there’s some guys that haven’t been quality friends for you. That makes me apprehensive,” she told Danny about preparing to film new episodes of The Valley with male costars Jax, Luke, Jason and Zack. “It feels a little bit different on the guys’ side.”

Related: Biggest 'Vanderpump Rules' Feuds Ever — and Where the Relationships Stand Raise your glass! Since Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo in 2013, viewers have had a front row seat to some of the biggest reality TV fights and feuds. Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval’s tumultuous relationship was a topic of discussion during the first two seasons. As the pair tried to work out their issues, rumors […]

Where Kristen Stands With the Group

Janet and Kristen’s feud is playing out on the first season of The Valley. After Kristen claimed Janet made negative comments about Michelle, the duo ended up on bad terms. Janet specifically didn’t invite Kristen to any of her events, which some viewers thought might continue in season 2 when Kristen was missing from several group photos.

Janet offered an update on where she stands with Kristen, exclusively telling Us in April, “We were very close for many years and there just was so much that happened all at once that it really felt like it was like, ‘OK, I need a break for right now.’ I never say never. And I love Kristen. I want to see her do well, but we kind of got to a point where we were like, ‘We need a pause for now.’”

Michelle also mentioned to Us that she wasn’t speaking with Kristen since her costar accused her of being racist, a Republican and of infidelity. “Just so many things happen to me. It is just hard to see a future,” she admitted in May. “I don’t know. But we are nowhere close to that yet.”

Jax and Brittany’s Divorce

Jax and Brittany announced their separation in February 2024 — before season 1 premiered on Bravo.

“I’ve forgiven [him] for things that I shouldn’t have over the past years, but I just have always loved him so much and stood by him no matter what,” Cartwright exclusively told Us in April about the decision to press pause on their marriage. “I’m always taking up for him, always apologizing, always cleaning up messes, and after nine years, that can really wear on you. I think we go up and down. Even he goes up, up and down. In the beginning, he did not want me to leave, but I think now he’s kind of leaning into it a little bit more.”

While the pair were filming season 2 in summer 2024, Us confirmed that Brittany officially filed for divorce from Jax.