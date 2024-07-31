Jax Taylor is seeking in-patient treatment amid his ongoing separation from wife Brittany Cartwright.

A rep for the Vanderpump Rules alum told Us Weekly in a Tuesday, July 30, statement that Taylor, 45, is seeking help in addressing “his mental health struggles.”

“Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast,” the statement read. “He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter.”

The news follows Taylor’s telling Instagram post, shared on Monday, July 29, which captured a quote from e-buddhism.com that read, “Be strong enough to stand alone, smart enough to know when you need help, and brave enough to ask for it.”

The Valley star, who shares 3-year-old Cruz with Cartwright, 35, captioned the post with a smiley face, prayer hands and red heart emoji.

Cartwright first hinted at troubles in the pair’s marriage during the February 22 episode of her and Taylor’s “When Reality Hits” podcast. Just one week later, the reality star revealed that she had moved out of the family’s home.

“Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” Cartwright said on the February 29 episode. “I don’t know what the future holds but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz. I love you guys and pray for us. Everything will be just fine.”

Cartwright told Us exclusively in April that Taylor has yet to put in the work to repair the couple’s marriage. “Things are in his hands if he’s going to fix some things in our relationship, so we will see,” she said, adding that it was “disappointing” Taylor hadn’t stepped up.

Just over one month later, photos of Taylor with model Paige Woolen surfaced, however, Taylor said on the May 31 episode of “When Reality Hits” that he was “not — I repeat not — dating anybody.”

The twosome addressed their separation during the season 1 finale of The Valley, which aired on June 4. (The season was filmed from July through September but cameras picked back up in February to capture the couple’s separation.)

In one scene, Taylor recalled being “down in the dumps” crying after Cartwright told him she wanted to separate. “Brittany and I are on a break. … It is not looking good,” he said in the episode. “There is [sic] no affairs, there’s no cheating or abuse. None of that. I am so triggered.”

On June 5, Taylor accused Cartwright of sleeping with somebody else via a now-deleted X. Within hours of the post, Taylor then posted again, claiming the pair were “working things out.”