Paige Woolen is making news far beyond the Valley after spending time with Jax Taylor.

The pair sparked romance rumors earlier this month after they were spotted together on multiple occasions. It all started when Woolen and Taylor met up and reportedly enjoyed a three-hour lunch date at Granville Cafe in Los Angeles on May 25. One day later, the duo traveled to Jax’s Studio City to celebrate Jeremy Madix’s birthday.

While the pair haven’t publicly commented on their relationship status, Taylor is currently separated from his wife, Brittany Cartwright. The estranged couple shares a son named Cruz and have been documenting their marital struggles on the first season of The Valley.

“Right now … I can’t even be in the same room with him very long,” Cartwright admitted to friend Tom Schwartz on the May 24 episode of her “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany” podcast. “We gotta remember I’m the one that’s living elsewhere. I feel like I’m the one that’s taking all the hard hits even though I was the one who had to leave.”

Related: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Ups and Downs Over the Years Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s love story wasn’t exactly a fairy tale leading to their 2024 break. Taylor met Cartwright in between seasons 3 and 4 of Vanderpump Rules in the spring of 2015. Fans watched Cartwright move to Los Angeles to be with Taylor during season 4 of the reality series. While she quickly […]

As fans continue to watch what happens next with Taylor’s relationships, learn more about Woolen below:

How Did Paige Woolen Become Famous?

Woolen made headlines when she created an Instagram account called Dudes in the DM. The page documented her adventures as she sent direct messages to guys to see whether they were loyal to their partners. The Instagram model said the account — which was created to help fellow women find out if their partners were cheating — was once considered for a TV show.

“I was approached by some people to hopefully make this concept into some sort of show,” she said on an April 2021 episode of “The Sarah Fraser Show” podcast. “So that could be in the works potentially.“

Does Paige Woolen Have TV Experience?

In 2023, Woolen appeared on an episode of OFTV’s Miss Match. The show brings two different OnlyFans creators who have never met before together to see whether they can form a personal connection after just a few hours of talking.

After Woolen was paired up with model Jay Gould, the pair played a game of true or false. One of the prompts was, “The only thing real on Paige is her nose.” That turned out to be true.

Does Paige Woolen Have a Connection to The Valley or Vanderpump Rules Cast?

During the coronavirus pandemic, Woolen appeared on an episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast. In addition to talking about her Dudes in the DM Instagram account, the model also alleged that she slid into Armie Hammer’s DMs after he divorced Elizabeth Chambers. “Social Network is my favorite movie and he’s hot,” she said on a February 2021 episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast. “I reached out saying, ‘I’m divorced too. If you ever need someone to talk to, I’m here.’ And he answered right away.”

According to Woolen, however, the pair only talked on and off for less than two months.

Does Paige Woolen Know Drake?

The short answer seems to be yes. In October 2023, Drake appeared in special photos to promote his album For All the Dogs. As part of the pictures, the Grammy winner posed next to Woolen and a baby to help create a family photo shoot. “We cute,” Woolen commented on the photos that remain on Drake’s Instagram.

Related: Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's Family Pics With Son Cruz Vanderpump Rules alums Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have been documenting their son Cruz’s milestones since welcoming him in April 2021. “I mean, just feeling them inside you is so amazing,” Cartwright exclusively told Us Weekly about pregnancy in June 2023. “It’s the most incredible feeling in the world. Like, you’re growing a human being. […]

What Does Paige Woolen Think of Breast Implants?

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Woolen said she wanted to get a boob job “after gravity pulled them down.”

“What I love most about my big breasts is that they fill out shirts and dresses so I don’t have to wear a bra,” she told the publication in an interview published in April. “[When I do wear bras], I have to get them specially fitted, which is very expensive. I also have a very large chiropractor bill because I have constant back pain.”

Woolen added, “Men stare at me on the street even if I wear sweatsuits because my H boobs are so big you can see them through baggy clothing.”