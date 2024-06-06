Hours after accusing his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, of sleeping with someone else, Jax Taylor says the couple “are working things out.”

“We are working things out.. what you saw was filmed months ago…,” he responded to a viewer of the Bravo reality show, The Valley, via X on Wednesday, June 5.

we are working things out.. what you saw was filmed months ago… https://t.co/QaY1JySBb9 — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) June 5, 2024

Just hours earlier, Jax, 44, posted — and then deleted — a claim via X that Brittany, 35, had been seeing someone else since they announced their separation in February.

“You may want to ask Brittany who she’s been sleeping with for the past 4 months…,” the reality star wrote, per Page Six, igniting a flurry of commentary online.

Jax and Brittany, who share son Cruz, 3, addressed their separation during the season 1 finale of The Valley on Tuesday, June 4, in scenes filmed after they revealed the news in February.

“A lot has happened with me and Jax,” Brittany said in a confessional “We were already having issues all summer long, but once the cameras started rolling, things only started getting worse and worse. So about six weeks ago I separated from Jax. I moved to an Airbnb with Cruz because Jax would not leave. I feel that shows how selfish Jax is.”

In another scene, Jax recalled being “down in the dumps” crying after Brittany told him she wanted to separate. “Brittany and I are on a break. … It is not looking good,” he said.

“There is no affairs, there’s no cheating or abuse. None of that. I am so triggered,” Jax added.

Jax recently addressed the status of his marriage to Brittany after pictures emerged of him with model Paige Woolen in late May.

“I am not — I repeat not — dating anybody. I was seen out with someone and it was strictly lunch,” Jax said on the Friday, May 31, episode of his and Brittany’s “When Reality Hits” podcast. “Obviously, Brittany and I are separated and have been for a long time. What we are going through right now is tough. Marriage is not easy.”

“We are trying to figure out a lot of different things: therapy, separation, and maybe, possibly, dating other people,” he continued. “We are trying to exhaust everything before we have to go down the divorce road — if that would be the case.”

Jax further expanded on the couple potentially dating other people, saying that he and Brittany are “on the same page.”

“We are both in agreement that this is OK. The most important thing, though, is our son,” he said.

Jax added, “Part of taking some time apart means exploring other people. All marriages are different but this is what is good for our marriage. This is something we talked about and we are on the same page. We have a couple of rules with it but this is what we are exploring.”