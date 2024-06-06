Jax Taylor claims that Brittany Cartwright has “been sleeping with” someone else amid their separation.

Taylor, 44, posted the allegation on his X account at exactly 3:14 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, before swiftly deleting it, Page Six reported.

“You may want to ask Brittany who she’s been sleeping with for the past 4 months… ,” the reality star wrote about his estranged wife, igniting a flurry of commentary online.

“Why would you be treating your wife and mother of your son like this on a public forum?” one person responded. “Do fame and TV mean that much to you to air your dirty laundry for all the world to see? Disgusting.”

Last week, Taylor gave an update about his marriage to Cartwright, 35, explaining that dating other people was on the table. He also addressed his recent outing with model Paige Woolen.

“I am not — I repeat not — dating anybody,” he said on the May 31 episode of the “When Reality Hits” podcast. “I was seen out with someone and it was strictly lunch. Obviously, Brittany and I are separated and have been for a long time. What we are going through right now is tough. Marriage is not easy.”

He and Cartwright “are trying to figure out a lot of different things: therapy, separation and maybe, possibly, dating other people,” he said. “We are trying to exhaust everything before we have to go down the divorce road — if that would be the case.”

As for dating others, they are on “the same page,” he revealed. “That is OK. We are both in agreement that this is OK. The most important thing, though, is our son.”

He added, “Part of taking some time apart means exploring other people. All marriages are different but this is what is good for our marriage. … We have a couple of rules with it but this is what we are exploring.”

Cartwright announced her separation from Taylor in February, and has since opened up about the changes she wants to see from Taylor before she considers a reconciliation.

“There are a lot of things, and I’m not seeing enough effort from his side. He needs to go to therapy. He doesn’t need to be staying out at the bar all the time. He needs to respect me more and stop taking me for granted,” she revealed in an Us Weekly cover story. “I was the closest person to him and was kind of like his punching bag. He was always giving me jabs. I can’t deal with that for the rest of my life.”

Cartwright spoke further about their marital issues in the season 1 finale of The Valley, which aired on Tuesday, June 4.

“I know that I have put up with a lot of crap that Jax has put me through,” she said. “But I wouldn’t have Cruz if I had gotten rid of him a long time ago,” she explained about her 3-year-old son, whom she shares with Jax. “Now that I have Cruz and I have woken up from the situation, I just feel like for his sake and my mental health I can’t stay here anymore.”