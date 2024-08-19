Just because Vanderpump Rules isn’t currently filming doesn’t mean the cast hasn’t found ways to remain in front of the camera.

Since the 2013 premiere, stars — and fans — of the hit Bravo series got used to episodes filming in the summer. The group first took the summer off during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Following the aftermath of Scandoval, Bravo opted to take the second extended pause in the show’s history to give everyone some time to heal from their fractured friend group. Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz and James Kennedy were left to their own devices — and it didn’t take long for some to find new opportunities in the TV space.

Ariana hosted the sixth season of Love Island USA to spectacular results — and Katie even made an onscreen appearance to show her support.

Keep scrolling to a guide of every show various cast members have appeared on — or might score a cameo for — since Vanderpump Rules was put on hiatus:

‘Love Island USA’

After being tapped to host season 6 in Fiji, Love Island USA became the most-streamed reality show as viewership doubled. Ariana also got viewers talking thanks to her stylish ensembles and for her onscreen reunion with Katie on Aftersun, Ariana later returned to the U.S. to focus on their business Something About Her — and to kick off her second run as Roxie Hart on Broadway.

‘Summer House’

Speculation started to swirl that Schwartz was making a cameo on season 9 of Summer House when multiple cast members, including Kyle Cooke, posted photos on social media with Schwartz from the Hamptons in mid-August.

Schwartz previously interacted with various stars from Summer House on the spinoff series Winter House.

Us Weekly has reached out to Bravo for comment.

‘The Valley’

When The Valley debuted in March, Lala and Scheana made blink-and-you-miss it cameos during the series premiere. Scheana was featured again later in the season when she offered Brittany Cartwright advice about her marriage to Jax Taylor.

It seems that trend will continue after social media footage showed Lala and Scheana at a pool party at Brittany’s house with cameras seen pointing at the pair. Fans have questioned whether Lala and Scheana could become regular cast members on The Valley, which executive producer Alex Baskin has shut down.

“I know there’s a ton of speculation about [Vanderpump] transfers over to The Valley, but that cast is pretty full right now,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in May. “I would imagine you’ll continue to see crossover like you have, but that cast is bursting at the seams. It’s not like we’re in need of additional cast members.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Bravo for comment.

‘Vanderpump Villa’

Lisa Vanderpump is no stranger to expanding her empire from starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to developing Vanderpump Rules. Now that VPR isn’t filming, Lisa has been able to fully focus on other TV projects such as Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa.

Set in her luxury French villa, Château Rosabelle, the show highlights the staff as they live and work together while catering to their high-profile guests. Season 1 aired in early 2024 and Hulu renewed the show for a second season with Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder joining as a full-time cast member.