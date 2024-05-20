The Vanderpump Villa cast revealed some surprising details during their first reunion special on Hulu.

After the finale premiered on Monday, May 20, Hulu released an extra episode that showed the cast reuniting to address the drama that played out over the first season. Lisa Vanderpump, Hannah Fouch, Marciano Brunette, Telly Hall, Grace Cottrell, Emily Kovacs, Priscila Ferrari, Andre Mitchell, Gabriella Sanon, Anthony Bar, Stephen Alsvig, Caroline Byl and Nikki Millman were all present to answer host Karamo Brown‘s questions. (Eric Funderwhite was the only missing cast member — but more on that later.)

Despite ending the season on a good note, it was obvious that most of the former employees of Lisa’s luxury French villa Château Rosabelle had issues they wanted to hash out.

Before the Hulu special debuted, several stars from Vanderpump Villa exclusively told Us Weekly why they wanted a reunion.

Related: Meet the Cast of Lisa Vanderpump’s Hulu Reality Series ‘Vanderpump Villa’ For fans looking for a mix between Vanderpump Rules and Below Deck, let Us introduce you to Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa. The reality series, which started streaming on Monday, April 1, is set in Lisa Vanderpump‘s luxury French villa Château Rosabelle, and follows the staff as they live and work together while catering to their high-profile […]

“It would be really great to have closure,” Grace told Us earlier this month while Priscilla added, “We only see what we live, I didn’t see what they were saying behind my back. It’s like she said, he said, and then you got to figure out who you can trust. So definitely a reunion would be good for everybody to give their peace.”

Nikki, meanwhile, said she wanted to reflect on the highlights. “We definitely need a reunion — partly because it was the first season and nobody knew what they were getting themselves into,” she shared with Us. “I think it’s nice to have a reunion to reflect on something that was a huge project for everyone. And it was the first of its kind in that category. So yeah, I think a reunion is definitely necessary.”

Keep scrolling for the biggest revelations from the Vanderpump Villa reunion — including which couples have called it quits and which cast member got engaged:

Addressing Eric’s Absence

While Vanderpump Villa was still airing earlier this year, Eric’s ex-girlfriend publicly accused him of assault. The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she dated Eric from 2017 to 2022 and during that time he allegedly physically assaulted and gave her black eyes.

In court documents obtained by the U.S Sun, the victim detailed multiple incidents when Eric harmed her. The police ultimately got involved in 2020 and a temporary restraining order was granted that same year. It was dissolved after no appearances in court.

Eric, who mentioned on the show that he was recently divorced, didn’t publicly address the resurfaced court documents or allegations. He has instead continued to promote Vanderpump Villa on his social media.

During the reunion, Lisa issued a statement to the cast. “Before we get started, there is something I need to address. Long after leaving the Château, we learned along with the rest of the world about an allegation from Eric’s past,” she said. “While that allegation was dismissed in short order and no further action taken, we thought it best that Eric not be here today. To keep the focus on the reason why we are here today — and that is getting the staff together to serve some tea.”

Related: Celebrity Mugshots See which stars have been behind bars, ranging from Justin Bieber to Reese Witherspoon

Did Andre Have a Secret Girlfriend While Filming?

Gabriella confirmed that she and Andre didn’t last after finding love on the show. According to Andre, the long distance aspect contributed to their breakup. He also clarified his relationship status when he entered the Château after an official social media account for the show received a message claiming Andre wasn’t single.

“Yes, I was in a relationship for four years. Gabriella knew that. I was definitely single coming in,” he noted. “I got receipts [that we were done] and I made that very clear.”

Digging Into Hannah’s Potential Crush on Eric

Multiple cast members claimed Hannah showed interest in Eric despite spending the entire season considering a reconciliation with Marciano. Producers played several never-before-seen clips showing Hannah and Eric’s bond, which didn’t please Marciano.

“I didn’t like Eric. I’m not going to say I like him. But did he teach me things as a man like how I should be treated?” she said. “Eric and I were actually really good friends in the house. Even before him and Marciano. He did make me come out of my shell a little more. I’m not trying to cry but I do love that guy dearly. And I think he is an amazing person.”

Marciano made several comments under his breath including telling Hannah to “stop crying” over Eric.

Where Do Hannah and Marciano Stand Now?

“We went back to reality and we weren’t in the honeymoon stage anymore but we are a work in progress,” Hannah said about how her relationship with Marciano came to an end. “I do love him and a lot of people don’t understand that.”

After Lisa asked Hannah whether she had broken up with Marciano, she confirmed that she did. Marciano, for his part, clarified that he didn’t cheat on Hannah and that had nothing to do with why they weren’t currently together.

Marciano elaborated on his love life in an exclusive interview with Us, saying, “After the show had settled, I mean there was a honeymoon phase of us being in a great spot together. Then once that kind of dust settled [there was] ups and downs. I mean we have a good relationship for the most part. Like I said, we still do work together, so we’re pretty communicative together.”

Related: A Complete Guide to Every Potential Couple on Lisa Vanderpump’s Hulu Series ‘Vanderpump Villa’ The Vanderpump Villa cast came to France for work but it didn’t take long for some of them to mix business with pleasure. The Hulu series, which started streaming in April 2024, is set in Lisa Vanderpump‘s luxury French villa Château Rosabelle and follows the staff as they live and work together while catering to […]

Watching Some Footage of Marciano With Another Woman

According to Stephen, he formed a friendship with Hannah after the show and as a result heard about the issues in her relationship with Marciano. Stephen said Hannah would call him when Marciano was out late and hinted that there might have been some infidelity.

“I know he was caught at a bar with a female having drinks,” Stephen said before producers played a clip of Marciano with another woman.

Marciano defended himself by pointing out that he wasn’t there alone. “It is not like it was just one girl. You don’t know s—t about what we have been through and what I allowed her to do,” Marciano fired back. “I was out. Yes Did I know the girl? Yes. Did anything happen? No. Should I have been doing that? No.”

After Hannah “caught” Marciano, she spoke with the woman and things were worked out. Hannah didn’t disagree while Marciano came for Stephen for sending the clip to production.

How Long Did Emily’s Romance With Eric Last?

“We definitely spent a lot of time together at the Château and outside. We talk still and I still consider him to be one of the people I was closest with. At times I was afraid to admit it because people don’t like him. So that was hard,” Emily shared. “I don’t know [if he had really feelings for me]. I’m still figuring that out.”

In response to a question about their relationship status, Emily said it was hard to talk about because she didn’t want to look “stupid.”

“Yes [we did have a romance]. And it is hard obviously with everything that has happened. It goes a lot deeper now because we have hooked up. We stayed the night. Now there are feelings involved and I feel stupid saying something if at the end it doesn’t work out,” she added. “I just don’t want to look stupid. Eric treats me very well. I don’t know what will happen in the future.”

Emily and Grace’s Shocking Falling Out

The reunion confirmed that Emily’s ongoing connection with Eric and friendship with Hannah caused a rift in her friendship with Grace.

“When we left, at first we talked all the time. Emily even came out to visit me in Florida. But as time went by, I heard these things about Hannah saying things. As your friend, I don’t want to see you get hurt or get taken advantage of or manipulated,” Grace said. “A friend to everyone is a friend to none.”

Emily encouraged Grace to move on from her issues with Hannah and Eric.

Related: Biggest Reality TV Feuds of 2023 Reality TV provided Us with plenty of entertainment, drama and feuds in 2023. Vanderpump Rules was already airing season 10 when news broke in March that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his affair with Raquel “Rachel” Leviss. As a result, cameras captured more […]

Which Cast Member Got a Secret 2nd Bonus?

During the finale, Lisa gave $8,000 to each cast member to show her gratitude. She revealed that she gave Anthony another private bonus after asking every employee who they thought was the standout of the season. The majority chose Anthony, which helped Lisa make her final decision.

After watching the footage, Caroline admitted she was upset that Anthony didn’t mention her when he chose someone.

Who Got Engaged After the Show?

It has been six months since filming on Vanderpump Villa wrapped but that was more than enough time for Nikki to meet The One. She unveiled her engagement ring during the Hulu special, adding, “If a guy really wants to be, he will make it so obvious and it will be so clear. We were about halfway through our first date before my man told me he was looking for me his entire life.”

She added: “Maybe I actually want to be a wife and have kids. I’m almost 27.”