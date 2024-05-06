After a first season full of drama, romance and extravagance, the Vanderpump Villa cast would love to reunite onscreen to address the season’s biggest moments.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Priscilla Ferrari, Grace Cottrell and Nikki Millman weighed in on the possibility of Hulu airing a reunion special.

“It would be really great to have closure,” Grace, 23, told Us. “But we’ll have to wait and see.”

Priscilla, 30, meanwhile, wanted a chance to talk to her costars after watching the entire season. The server, who left the show after seven episodes due to disagreements with several costars, felt she had more to say after seeing more context.

“Because we only see what we live, I didn’t see what they were saying behind my back,” she noted. “It’s like she said, he said, and then you got to figure out who you can trust. So definitely a reunion would be good for everybody to give their peace.”

The reality series, a quasi spinoff of Vanderpump Rules which premiered in April, is set in Lisa Vanderpump‘s luxury French villa Château Rosabelle, and follows the staff as they live and work together while catering to their high-profile guests.

Fans were in for a treat during the first season as the stars mixed work and play overseas. With that, though, came plenty of opportunities for unexpected feuds, dramatic exits and more. Priscilla stood behind her departure — but hasn’t ruled out a return in the future with a different cast.

“I did have a little bit of FOMO [fear of missing out]. I was like, ‘Oh my God, they’re still there. What is going on? I can’t wait to see it.’ Seeing a new girl coming in and all of that, it did gave my heart a little thing, but I just know that at that time it was necessary,” Priscilla explained. “And I don’t regret leaving at all, but I feel like I’m a different person and I feel like I know who my friends are. I know who I bonded [with].”

Priscilla would use her experience from the first season to shape her future approach.

“I just know how to defend myself a little bit better and protect my energy. [I can] center my aura of just whatever these people do — talk s—t or whatever — it is just really not about me. It’s about them,” she continued. “Because I’m 30 years old. I don’t talk s—t about people. We all gossip and stuff, but talking about real s—t [such as] looks, accents, where they come from and how they live their life and how they were raised. Everybody’s different.”

As for Nikki, the newcomer would love to look back at Vanderpump Villa‘s debut with her costars.

“We definitely need a reunion — partly because it was the first season and nobody knew what they were getting themselves into,” she shared with Us. “I think it’s nice to have a reunion to reflect on something that was a huge project for everyone. And it was the first of its kind in that category. So yeah, I think a reunion is definitely necessary.”

Nikki had nothing but praise for the show despite arriving for the last few episodes, adding, “I had a great time. It is reality TV. There’s drama. Some of it is editing and whatnot, but it’s all true. Everything did happen and it was an awesome experience. Like I said, I feel the show is basically made for me.”

Vanderpump Villa is available to stream on Hulu with new episodes released on Mondays.