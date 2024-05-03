Lisa Vanderpump made it clear to Hannah Fouch on Vanderpump Villa that her behavior needed to change — or else.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the Monday, May 6, episode, Lisa, 63, has a sit-down with Hannah, 28, after hearing about her being at odds with several costars. Lisa reminds Hannah that it isn’t worth being on the outs with everyone because of Marciano Brunette.

“I want you to realize that it doesn’t matter about other women,” Lisa says. “You don’t have to knock out women that you see as competition.”

The restaurateur points out that Marciano, 31, isn’t even Hannah’s boyfriend anymore.

“There’s always a woman who is going to flirt with your boyfriend. You’re not even really together with Marciano,” Lisa adds. “You can be the best Hannah there is. That’s how you can be. Not, ‘I am an angry little bitch.’ Because that is how you have been.”

After hearing about Hannah’s onscreen arguments, Lisa decides to mediate the situation, saying, “You are going to be under my watch. This isn’t just about the Château [Rosabelle]. This is a life lesson.”

Lisa elaborates about her issues with Hannah in a confessional. “Hannah needs to get her s–t together quickly because I don’t have the time or the patience for this to keep going,” she concludes.

Before her talk with Lisa, Hannah found herself feuding with several Vanderpump Villa costars including Priscila Ferrari, Grace Cottrell and Emily Kovacs. Priscila’s recent exit caused Nikki Millman to take her place, and it wasn’t long before Hannah had an onscreen fight with her as well.

Most of Hannah’s problems with her coworkers can be traced back to Marciano. The former couple dated before joining the reality series, but infidelity on his part led to their split. However, Hannah and Marciano quickly realized they couldn’t keep away from each other.

“After the first day, you see that if I didn’t have [Marciano], I think it would be a very difficult journey for me,” Hannah exclusively told Us in March. “So I’m so grateful that we were part of this journey together.”

Marciano said he was also grateful for his reunion with Hannah. “Working with an ex is actually something that we’re both very comfortable with because we do that here in Las Vegas right now,” he shared with Us. “We have [done that] multiple times whether we were together or not, so I wasn’t worried so much about that.”

According to Lisa, Hannah and Marciano were singing a different tune about their relationship status when they joined the show.

“Marciano and Hannah had some kind of stuff that should have stayed back of house,” Lisa told Us in March. “That kind of spilled over a little bit. They assured me that they’d been working together for a long time. They’re both excellent servers and they had separated, so they really wanted to come together anyway. You are going to see how that plays out.”

Vanderpump Villa is available to stream on Hulu with new episodes released on Mondays.