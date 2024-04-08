The Vanderpump Villa cast came to France for work but it didn’t take long for some of them to mix business with pleasure.

The Hulu series, which started streaming in April 2024, is set in Lisa Vanderpump‘s luxury French villa Château Rosabelle and follows the staff as they live and work together while catering to their high-profile guests.

In addition to Lisa, Vanderpump Villa stars Hannah Fouch, Marciano Brunette, Eric Funderwhite, Telly Hall, Grace Cottrell, Emily Kovacs, Priscila Ferrari, Andre Mitchell, Gabriella Sanon, Anthony Bar, Stephen Alsvig and Caroline Byl.

The trailer for Vanderpump Villa hinted at a potential triangle involving Andre, Gabriella and Grace. According to Andre, viewers will have to wait and see how those various emotions unfold on screen.

“I am extremely grateful that I can have a triangle in my life for the first time. No, I’m joking,” he quipped during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in March 2024. “But no, they are both great and they’re very intelligent, smart women. I respect both of them. So I guess we’re going to have to wait and see if it’s a triangle. [It] could be a square.”

Hannah and Marciano, meanwhile, were already an item before joining the show. Even though viewers quickly noticed the couple’s ups and downs, Hannah was happy to have Marciano by her side throughout the season.

“After the first day, you see that if I didn’t have [Marciano], I think it would be a very difficult journey for me,” Hannah exclusively told Us about filming with her ex-boyfriend. “So I’m so grateful that we were part of this journey together.”

Marciano was on the same page, adding, “Working with an ex is actually something that we’re both very comfortable with because we do that here in Las Vegas right now. We have [done that] multiple times whether we were together or not, so I wasn’t worried so much about that.”

Keep scrolling for a guide to every potential romance on Vanderpump Villa: