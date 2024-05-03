Priscilla Ferrari doesn’t regret her Vanderpump Villa departure but she wishes viewers got to see the full story.

“It’s been six months since we shot [the show] and we were there for such a long time. We were shooting 24/7 and they had so much footage to put in a 45-minute episode,” Priscilla excessively told Us Weekly. “I think a lot of things happened that weren’t shown in the [final] edit that built up my exit on the show.”

The server broke down the moments that aired — and those that didn’t.

“We saw [the] comments being made [on the show] about Gabriella [Sanon] and her looks. It started off with comments about my nationality, my accent, where I come from and me speaking about being from Brazil,” Priscilla claimed. “I could hear these type of comments and a lot of times that wasn’t shown either.”

Priscilla recalled “a lot of passive aggressive responses” from some of her costars, adding, “The edit [showed] me isolating myself. There were moments where I was eating in the cafeteria by myself because everybody was sleeping. Or I went to make a drink because nobody wanted to make a drink for me.”

Watching the show made Priscilla realize that not every part of her story was included.

“It started [with me] feeling isolated [on screen]. [And with me] working in the front of the house, I was working constantly with Marciano [Brunette], Hannah [Fouch] and Telly [Hall]. They were very passive aggressive people and they don’t care what they say,” she continued. “They don’t care or the comments that they make. And it was just burning me out.”

Vanderpump Villa, which premiered in April, is set in Lisa Vanderpump‘s luxury French villa Château Rosabelle, and follows the staff as they live and work together while catering to their high-profile guests.

While the cast went through many ups and downs, Hannah and Marciano were usually always stuck in the middle of the drama. Priscilla specifically found herself in the middle of the tumultuous relationship when Hannah criticized her for the way she sat in front of Marciano.

The negativity started to weigh on Priscilla throughout the season.

“I come from a culture where we’re so welcoming. We’re so open arms to everybody and I was not raised in an environment where there is a lot of screaming and a lot of yelling,” she explained to Us. “So I was just feeling like this is sucking my soul out. So for me, the homesick [reason that was mentioned], I was missing people actually liking me.”

Priscilla said even her loved ones didn’t recognize her on screen, adding, “My parents [who saw] the show are like, ‘You are not like that. You don’t isolate yourself, you don’t do that.’ So I think that was a little bit [of what] was missing on the show.”

Vanderpump Villa is available to stream on Hulu with new episodes released on Mondays.