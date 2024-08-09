Stassi Schroeder isn’t just returning to reality TV — she’s reuniting with Lisa Vanderpump and scoring herself a development deal.

Hulu announced on Friday, August 9, that Schroeder, 36, is joining the season 2 cast of Vanderpump Villa as part of a larger deal including her own show, Stassi Says. The half-hour docu-comedy is currently in development.

“Endlessly relatable, utterly hysterical and questionably sane, Stassi is the anchor of a fresh ensemble of comedic and chaotic characters who are dealing with identity crises and major life crossroads of their own — and Stassi’s the one who has to keep them all afloat,” reads the synopsis for the series, which was created by former Vanderpump Rules producers Erin Foye and Jenna Rosenfeld.

Schroeder made her reality TV debut as a contestant on season 8 of The Amazing Race. She also starred on the short-lived show Queen Bees, which aired two years before Schroeder took a job as a waitress at Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant.

It didn’t take long for Schroeder to become the fan favorite on Vanderpump Rules after it premiered in 2013. While documenting her life for the hit Bravo series, Schroeder started to expand her empire by releasing her first book, Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook, in 2019.

The following year, however, Schroeder was fired from Vanderpump Rules alongside Kristin Doute at the end of season 8 following controversy with their former costar Faith Stowers. She has since authored a second book, Off With My Head, and shifted her focus to her “Stassi” podcast.

In her personal life, Schroeder found love with Beau Clark. The couple exchanged vows in 2020 before welcoming daughter Hartford in 2021. Two years later, Schroeder and Clark expanded their family with son Messer.

For fans who may not be familiar with Vanderpump Villa, the Hulu reality series started streaming earlier this year. Set in Vanderpump’s luxury French villa, Château Rosabelle, the show highlights the staff as they live and work together while catering to their high-profile guests.

Despite their similarities, Vanderpump, 63, previously told Us Weekly that the series was not a copy of Vanderpump Rules.

“It is not Vanderpump Rules because it’s more immersive and it’s got guests and it’s kind of more decadent in a way,” she explained in March. “It is a little bit of Below Deck [with] that upstairs, downstairs feel. But it doesn’t feel as tight as Below Deck.”

The restaurateur also discussed the challenges that came with filming, telling Us, “When you are in the middle of the French countryside, you’ve got people that have filled positions. If they get it wrong, you can’t say, ‘OK, go home. You are out, you’re suspended.’ Because there are 12 jobs and I need 12 people to do them. So there was a lot of push and pull. It is a lot of fun. There’s definitely a real feel-good factor to [the show], but it is complicated.”