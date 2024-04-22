Stassi Schroeder does not watch Vanderpump Rules, but she’s a fan of the spinoff series, The Valley.

“I don’t watch Vanderpump Rules, but I’ve watched The Valley,” Schroeder, 35, said on the Friday, April 19 episode of “The Toast” podcast. “Do you ever go on Facebook and look up people that you went to school with and you want to see what’s going on? That’s what The Valley is to me.”

When podcast cohost Jackie Oshry asked whether “any part” of Schroeder wished she was on the show, she emphatically said no.

“It’s like you look at those people and you’re glad you left your hometown?” Oshry asked, to which Schroeder replied, “Could not have worded it better. It’s like a comforting feeling. Like, I watch it for comfort at this point so I can sleep well at night.”

Schroeder admitted she got “emotional” while watching an episode of The Valley when cast member Nia Booko candidly discussed her postpartum depression. “I’m like, ‘Wow. I feel this. This is brave, this is brave.’ For the most part, that’s not why I watch it,” Schroeder added.

While Schroeder noted that The Valley reminded her of 90 Day Fiancé, where she questioned whether the show is “real,” but she still encouraged listeners to tune in. “Go watch it, you guys,” Schroeder said.

When asked whether she’d watch VPR again, Schroeder replied that she wouldn’t. “I’m too close to some of them … I get tagged in things all the time, people are like, ‘I need Stassi to come back and tell off Lala [Kent] or tell off Scheana [Shay] or tell off Katie [Maloney] and Ariana [Madix] or tell off somebody.’”

Schroeder noted that when she hangs out with Lala, 33, they don’t discuss what is happening on VPR.

“I don’t know what’s going on on the show. I think it would disappoint a lot of people. … I don’t have anything to say. Zero opinions,” she said, adding, “I have no idea who’s fighting with who. I watch The Valley guys.”

The Valley centers around a group of friends — including Bravo celebs Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute — who leave their younger years behind for adult life and parenthood in California’s San Fernando Valley.

Schroeder rose to stardom on VPR, where she was a cast member for eight seasons until she was let go in June 2020. (Bravo announced at the time that they had cut ties with Schroeder and other cast members for their past racially insensitive remarks.)